Lululemon founder Chip Wilson faced backlash and walked out from a Calgary event after controversial comments on women's fertility and birth control sparked outrage.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson was forced to leave the stage at a women's leadership conference in Calgary, Alberta, on Monday after audience members walked out in protest of his remarks. The billionaire entrepreneur, who was scheduled to speak at the Axis Connects Leadership Forum, exited approximately fifteen minutes early as organizers cut short his appearance. The incident has sparked intense public scrutiny regarding Wilson's views on gender, family, and fertility, while also reigniting conversations about the economic pressures facing modern households across Canada and the United States.

Wilson's November twenty-third appearance was originally billed as an intimate fireside chat centered on his memoir, Little Black Stretchy Pants. Moderated by Nuvyn Peters, the chief executive of Axis Connects, the event was designed to offer insights into the founder who launched the athletic apparel giant in Vancouver in nineteen ninety-eight. However, the session quickly devolved into controversy when Wilson reportedly suggested that Canadian women were not having as many children as men desired. He further speculated that men might seek wives overseas, including in Thailand, and discussed how the introduction of birth control had influenced employers' willingness to hire young women.

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No video footage of the event has been released to the public, but Newsweek has reviewed social media posts from attendees that detailed the offensive nature of the comments. The backlash was first reported by Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper. Approximately seven hundred and twenty people had registered for the event, which serves as a platform for professional advancement and increasing the representation of women in senior leadership positions. Wilson's exclusion from continuing the dialogue served as a clear signal of the organizers' stance against such viewpoints.

Axis Connects issued a swift condemnation of Wilson's remarks, with Peters stating in an official statement that the organization recognized several comments as offensive and inconsistent with their values and mission. Peters emphasized that the remarks caused significant concern and disappointment among members of their community, noting that the incident underscores an uncomfortable reality: attitudes and assumptions that hold women back in the workplace and in leadership have not disappeared. Challenging those attitudes remains central to the work and ethos of Axis Connects.

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Reaction from other prominent business leaders was equally critical, with Kelly Higginson, president of Restaurants Canada, labeling Wilson's behavior as disgraceful on the social media platform X. Restaurants Canada is a national not-for-profit association based in Toronto that advocates for the hospitality industry, highlighting the cross-sector nature of the outrage. In response to the growing criticism, Wilson's spokesperson defended the entrepreneur's historical contributions to female empowerment. The spokesperson told The Globe and Mail that the backlash is an effort to discount Wilson's record of mentoring women who have become executives and entrepreneurs in their own right to drive revenue with a clickbait headline.

The controversy over Wilson's comments occurs against a backdrop of significant demographic shifts in North America, with fertility rates continuing to decline across both Canada and the United States. Figures published by Statistics Canada in September showed that Canada's total fertility rate stood at one point two six children per woman in twenty twenty-five, matching the record low registered the previous year. This figure is considerably below the two point one children per woman generally considered necessary to maintain a population in the absence of migration.

The equivalent fertility rate in the United States stood at one point five seven births per one thousand women aged fifteen to forty-four in twenty twenty-five, according to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in October. The number of births among American women fell to approximately three point six one million in twenty twenty-five. Birth rates among American women aged twenty to twenty-four fell by six percent compared with the previous year, while those among women aged twenty-five to twenty-nine fell by four percent. Conversely, birth rates increased among women in their thirties and early forties.

Canadian women are also having children later in life, with the average age of mothers when giving birth rising from twenty six point seven in nineteen seventy-six to a record thirty one point eight in twenty twenty-four, according to Statistics Canada. A Canadian government survey conducted in twenty twenty-four found that fifty one point five percent of women aged twenty to forty nine had no children, including forty three point two percent of women in their thirties and twenty three point six percent of those in their forties. Statistics Canada has identified increased participation in higher education and the workforce, changing social attitudes, and widespread access to contraception as key factors behind these changing patterns of motherhood.

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The incident comes amid renewed scrutiny of Wilson's influence over Lululemon, which has grown from a Canadian yoga clothing business into one of the world's most recognizable athletic apparel brands. Although Wilson no longer holds an executive position at the company, he remains a significant shareholder and has continued to challenge its leadership over its commercial direction. In May, Lululemon reached a cooperation agreement with Wilson following a dispute over the company's management. At the time of the agreement, Wilson owned approximately eight point seven percent of Lululemon's outstanding common stock.

The agreement included provisions for Lululemon to appoint two of Wilson's nominees to its board: Marc Maurer, former co-CEO of On, and Laura Gentile, a former chief marketing officer of American sports broadcaster ESPN. Gentile is the founder of espnW, an initiative dedicated to promoting women in sports. The company also agreed to govern public statements by the parties, though Wilson's recent comments at the Calgary conference were made independently of the company.

It is not the first time Wilson has attracted criticism over his comments about women. In twenty thirteen, during a controversy over the quality of Lululemon's yoga pants, Wilson suggested that the company's clothing was unsuitable for some women's bodies. He told Bloomberg Television at the time that quite frankly some women's bodies just actually don't work for it. The remarks prompted a backlash against the company, and Wilson subsequently issued a video apology directed at Lululemon employees. He stepped down as chairman in December twenty thirteen and left the company's board in February twenty fifteen.

In a twenty twenty-four interview with Forbes, Wilson also criticized Lululemon's approach to diversity and inclusion. He said that companies should be willing to identify the customers they do not want to target. Lululemon distanced itself from those comments at the time, stating that Wilson was no longer involved in its management and that his views did not reflect those of the company. The rising cost of housing, childcare, and other household expenses remains a primary challenge facing prospective parents, directly contradicting the simplistic narratives often presented by critics of modern family planning choices.