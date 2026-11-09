Lulu Tributes Late Ex-Husband John Frieda Following His Death at 75

Scottish singer Lulu shares final photo of ex-husband John Frieda, who died at 75 on her 78th birthday, marking the end of a complex but enduring relationship.

Scottish singer Lulu, aged 78, has honored the memory of her former husband and renowned hair stylist John Frieda, who passed away at the age of 75. She shared their final photograph together on Instagram, capturing a poignant moment from June 2026 that predates his death in November by several months. The image shows the former couple embracing warmly, serving as a visual testament to the complex but tender relationship that persisted long after their separation.

Lulu Honors Ex-Husband John Frieda With Final Photo

The post included an emotional caption reading 'Our last photo together June 2026. A lifetime of memories. RIP Johnny,' which highlighted the deep bond that remained despite their acrimonious split. Lulu and Frieda first met in the 1970s when the singer visited the salon where he worked as a young assistant. Their romance quickly blossomed, leading to a wedding in 1977 attended by major figures in the music industry, including Elton John, Tom Jones, and Ringo Starr. They welcomed one son, Jordan, who is now 49 years old, during their 14 years of marriage.

Also read John Frieda Property Empire and Business Legacy

Celebrity Circle Offers Condolences to Lulu

Following the announcement of the stylist's death, a wave of support flowed into Lulu's social media accounts from high-profile friends and colleagues. Actress and presenter Gabby Logan wrote 'sending you loads of love,' while Lizzie Cundy described Frieda as 'an incredible man' and sent her huge affection. Actor and musician Gary Kemp penned 'Lots of love to you,' and David Furnish shared a prayer emoji alongside a red heart emoji. These messages underscored the respect and fondness held for Frieda within the entertainment community.

Frieda Revolutionized Anti-Frizz Haircare Industry

John Frieda is widely celebrated as a true icon of the beauty industry for his revolutionary approach to hair care. He gained international fame for developing anti-frizz products that specifically catered to women with curly and wavy hair, a niche that was largely overlooked for decades. His work with high-profile clients such as Princess Diana and Joanna Lumley helped cement his status as a household name. Critics and fans alike have acknowledged his contribution to styling techniques, noting that his influence has persisted for nearly 40 years.

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Complex Divorce After Business Success in 1991

The collapse of Lulu and John Frieda's marriage in 1991 was described by the singer as 'painful' and 'excruciating.' The separation occurred shortly after Frieda's haircare brand began to achieve significant commercial success. Lulu has previously stated that she was blindsided by the decision, noting that she had been in denial about the drifting apart in their relationship. Frieda reportedly told her that they had nothing in common and that he knew exactly where he was going in his life, which did not include the marriage.

Enduring Friendship Despite Years Apart

Despite the bitter nature of their initial separation, Lulu and John Frieda managed to maintain a relationship characterized by mutual respect and affection in the years that followed. Lulu has spoken openly about her journey through therapy and introspection after the divorce, acknowledging that she had a skewed vision of how relationships should work. She expressed love for both her former husbands, Maurice Gibb and John Frieda, stating that denying what they once had would be dishonest. The recent tribute serves as a final acknowledgment of a bond that survived the end of their romantic partnership.