Lulu Tributes Late Ex-Husband John Frieda Following His Death at 75

Scottish singer Lulu shares a final photo of her and John Frieda, who died at 75. The former couple maintained a friendship after their acrimonious 1991 divorce.

Scottish singer Lulu has paid an emotional tribute to her late ex-husband, hair stylist John Frieda, following his death at the age of 75. The 78-year-old vocalist shared the last photograph of the pair together on her Instagram account, marking the end of a complex and enduring relationship.

Lulu Shares Final Photo Tribute

Lulu posted the image, which was captured in June 2026, just months before Frieda passed away in November. In the photo, the former couple is seen with their arms around each other, beaming with warmth. Lulu captioned the post with the message: "Our last photo together June 2026. A lifetime of memories. RIP Johnny." This digital farewell highlights the tender bond that survived their painful separation decades prior.

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From Romance to Acrimonious Split

The couple first met in the 1970s when Lulu walked into Frieda's salon, where he worked as a young hair assistant. Their romance quickly blossomed, and they married in 1977 in a ceremony attended by showbiz royalty, including Elton John, Tom Jones, and Ringo Starr. They welcomed their son, Jordan, who is now 49 years old. However, their marriage faced severe strain after Frieda's haircare brand gained prominence, largely after styling icons like Princess Diana and Joanna Lumley.

The Painful 1991 Divorce Details

John Frieda ended the marriage in 1991, a move that blindsided Lulu. She later recounted his harsh words at the time, claiming he told her, "We're not getting along, we've nothing in common... I want out." Lulu described the breakup as excruciating and painful, noting that she was left in denial about the failing relationship. Frieda, who founded a brand famous for anti-frizz products, admitted later that he never stopped loving his ex-wife, though their paths had diverged significantly due to his business success and her personal struggles, including a miscarriage.

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Celebrity Friends Send Condolences

Following the announcement of Frieda's death, numerous celebrities expressed their sympathy to Lulu. Former partner Gabby Logan wrote, "sending you loads of love," while Lizzie Cundy stated, "What an incredible man. Sending you huge love." Gary Kemp also penned a message of "Lots of love to you," and David Furnish posted a prayer emoji alongside a red heart. These tributes underscore the respect Frieda commanded within the entertainment and business communities alike.

Lulu's Reflections on Marriage and Loss

Lulu has consistently refused to badmouth her former husbands, including Frieda and her first husband, Bee Gees member Maurice Gibb. In a 2002 interview with The Telegraph, she explained that she loved both men and acknowledged the reality of their time together. Despite the trauma of the divorce, which triggered years of therapy for her, Lulu and Frieda eventually reconciled. They maintained a friendship in the years following their split, proving that their connection transcended their romantic failure. Frieda is remembered as a true icon of the industry who revolutionized styling for women with curly and wavy hair nearly 40 years ago.