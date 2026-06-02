Lulu Reunites with Take That at Royal Albert Hall

Lulu, 77, reunited with Take That at London's Royal Albert Hall to celebrate her career. She performed their hit track Relight My Fire alongside Gary Barlow, 55, and Robbie Williams, 52. The performance also marked the first time former foes Gary and Robbie had performed together in nearly ten years.

Lulu , 77, reunited with Take That at London's Royal Albert Hall to celebrate her career. She performed their hit track Relight My Fire alongside Gary Barlow , 55, and Robbie Williams , 52.

The performance also marked the first time former foes Gary and Robbie had performed together in nearly ten years. The concert, introduced by Graham Norton, featured Delta Goodrem and Boy George, who joined Lulu to sing Karma Chameleon. Lulu had a reunion with Take That on Monday to perform their hit track Relight My Fire at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Lulu, 77, returned to the stage for a one-off show to celebrate her career alongside a string of celeb pals, with Gary Barlow, 55, and Robbie Williams, 52, joining her on stage. The performance also marked the first time former foes Gary and Robbie had performed together in nearly ten years. Gary and Robbie bowed down in front of Lulu who strutted onto stage for her iconic verse in a pair of fringed trousers.

As well as performing their 1993 duet, Gary sang Take That classic A Million Love Songs whilst Robbie joined Lulu to sing his smash hit Angels. Introduced by Graham Norton, the concert also featured Delta Goodrem and Boy George, who joined Lulu to sing Karma Chameleon. Lulu had a reunion with Take That on Monday to perform their hit track Relight My Fire at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Lulu, 77, returned to the stage for a one-off show to celebrate her career alongside a string of celeb pals, with Gary Barlow, 55, and Robbie Williams, 52, joining her on stage. Guests came together to raise funds for Lulu's charity Lulu's Mental Health Trust, via Prism the gift fund, with stars in the audience including Tracey Emin, David Furnish, Brian Cox, Rashida Jones and Ezra Koenig.

The star is showing no sign of slowing down in her seventies, as she's also set to perform at Henley Festival on July 10, followed by two shows in Scotland in August and dates in Brighton, Truro and Salisbury in October. She's also announced the upcoming release of her 16th studio album, her first in over a decade. Titled Let The Girl Sing Out, the album is a follow-up to 2015's Making Life Rhyme and will drop on September 4.

Last year the singer released a memoir, If Only You Knew, in which she detailed her battle with alcoholism and revealed what led her to have her last ever drink back in November 2013. In an interview on This Morning to promote the book, she discussed her past addiction and confessed how 'sad' she feels that her dad didn't have the same amount of help she did.

Presenter Cat Deeley said: 'Considering the history you have as well, the way you were brought up, the family you lived in, you'd seen this before, really?

' Lulu replied: 'My father. They would say, Eddie likes a good drink.

' 'Back in that day they didn't have the tools to be able to help themselves,' Cat pointed out. The performance also marked the first time former foes Gary and Robbie had performed together in nearly ten years. Gary and Robbie bowed down in front of Lulu who strutted onto stage for her iconic verse in a pair of fringed trousers.

As well as performing their 1993 duet, Gary sang Take That classic A Million Love Songs whilst Robbie joined Lulu to sing his smash hit Angels. Guests came together to raise funds for Lulu's charity Lulu's Mental Health Trust, via Prism the gift fund. With tears filling her eyes, Lulu replied: 'It really makes me sad when I think that my parents didn't have the help that I have today.

'My sister is a psychotherapist. She knew not to bring it up until I brought it up.

' Lulu's parents are Betty McDonald and Eddie Lawrie. The Shout singer previously confessed during the interview: 'I had this secretive, but actually shame-filled, full of shame about being an alcoholic like my dad, full of shame about a lot of things that happened in my childhood, a lot of things I'd done.

' Presenter Ben Shephard wanted to know why she decided to have her last drink all those years ago. Lulu explained: 'I don't think I decided, sometimes things are decided for us. I struggled, struggled, struggled for years, secretly. Nobody knew I was an alcoholic.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lulu Take That Royal Albert Hall Gary Barlow Robbie Williams Karma Chameleon Delta Goodrem Boy George Graham Norton Henley Festival Mental Health Trust Prism The Gift Fund Tracey Emin David Furnish Brian Cox Rashida Jones Ezra Koenig If Only You Knew This Morning Cat Deeley Ben Shephard

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