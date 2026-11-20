Scottish singer Lulu shares her experience of ex-husband John Frieda's passing, describing the peaceful moment surrounded by family as a beautiful gift for her 78th birthday.

Scottish singer Lulu described the final moments of her ex-husband John Frieda as a 'beautiful' and 'uplifting' experience after he passed away on her 78th birthday. The iconic artist, whose real name is Elizabeth Lulu Kennedy, was present with thirteen close family members at the bedside of the celebrity hairdresser when he died on November 3. This intimate gathering marked a poignant milestone for the 78-year-old, who viewed the peaceful passing as a profound gift during her celebration of life.

Peaceful Passing and Family Presence

Lulu revealed the details of John Frieda's death during an appearance on Kaye Adams' How To Be 60 podcast, noting that the event was far removed from the fears she had held regarding mortality. The hairdresser, who was 75 years old, succumbed to a long battle with cancer in London, surrounded by his wife Frances Avery Agnelli, their children, and Lulu's own son, Jordan Frieda. She emphasized that the presence of only the closest relatives created an atmosphere that was 'wonderful' and 'sublime,' contrasting sharply with her previous anxiety about witnessing death.

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The Scottish singer admitted that she had never before observed anyone dying, having missed her own mother and missed witnessing her father's passing due to the circumstances of their deaths. However, the experience with John Frieda proved to be different, offering a sense of comfort rather than fear. She recalled the relief of knowing that his suffering had ended, imagining him reassuring her that all pain was gone. This spiritual comfort helped transform a moment of grief into one that Lulu found 'incredible' and deeply meaningful.

Enduring Bonds and New Family Dynamics

Despite divorcing John Frieda in 1991 after a fourteen-year marriage that began in 1977, Lulu maintained a remarkably close relationship with her ex-husband. He later married Frances Avery Agnelli in 2019, but Lulu stated that their bond had actually strengthened over time, with John once telling her they were 'closer now than we've ever been.' The singer expressed adoration for his new family, noting that they all remained deeply connected through love, which facilitated a supportive environment during his final illness.

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Following his death, the family continued to support one another, with Lulu spending a family weekend where she shared a bed with grandchildren Teddy, aged 14, and Bella, aged 16. This ongoing connection highlights the unique dynamic between the two families, bridging the gap between her past marriage to John and his current life with Frances. The singer emphasized that while losing the physical form of a loved one is inherently sad, the spiritual connection and familial love provided a layer of consolation that transcended the immediate grief of the loss.

Legacy and Spiritual Comfort

John Frieda was a pivotal figure in the global beauty industry, having established his salon in London in the 1970s and later launching the successful John Frieda haircare brand, including the popular Frizz Ease line, before selling the company to Japanese firm Kao in 2002. His clientele included major celebrities such as Princess Diana, Madonna, and Sir Mick Jagger. His death was officially announced by his salon, confirming that he passed away peacefully in the city he made his home, leaving behind a significant professional legacy alongside his personal history with Lulu.

Lulu, who was previously married to Bee Gees star Maurice Gibb from 1969 until their separation in 1973, has remained single since her divorce from John. She credited her spiritual beliefs for helping her process the loss, stating that she feels a continuous connection to her late mother and believes the soul remains with the living. This perspective of ongoing spiritual communication has provided her with a path of comfort, allowing her to find signs and replies that ease the transition of losing those she loves, framing John's death not just as an end, but as a transformation she could accept with peace.