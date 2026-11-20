Scottish singer Lulu shares intimate details of ex-husband John Frieda's passing, revealing a peaceful end surrounded by family on her 78th birthday.

Scottish singer Lulu has provided a deeply personal account of the final moments of her ex-husband, celebrity hairdresser John Frieda, stating she witnessed his death on her 78th birthday. The singer described the experience as beautiful and uplifting, noting that she was surrounded by 13 close family members when he passed away from a long battle with cancer on November 3. Frieda, who was 75 years old, died peacefully in London, marking the end of a life that saw him become a global beauty icon despite his personal history with the star.

The Mechanism of John Frieda's Passing

John Frieda died on November 3, a date that coincided with Lulu's 78th birthday. The cause of death was cancer, after which he had been suffering for a significant period. Lulu revealed that he experienced pain prior to his passing, but she found comfort in knowing that his suffering had ended. She recalled imagining him reassuring her that the pain was gone, describing the moment as sublime rather than frightening. The singer emphasized that the process was not secretive or dark, contrasting it sharply with her previous experiences of loss where she had not witnessed the actual passing of her parents.

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Lulu's Emotional Perspective and Family Dynamics

Lulu discussed her unique emotional journey on the How To Be 60 podcast, hosted by Kaye Adams. She admitted she had previously been nervous about witnessing death, particularly because her father died in the night and her mother passed before she arrived. However, she found the presence of intimate family to be a positive force. She was joined at the bedside by her son, Jordan Frieda, who is 49 years old, as well as John's wife, Frances Avery Agnelli, and their children. Lulu noted that despite their divorce more than three decades ago, she and John had remained close, with John once telling her they were closer than ever. She expressed adoration for his new family, highlighting the strong bond that had developed over the years.

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John Frieda's Professional Legacy and Relationships

John Frieda built an international beauty empire starting with his London salon in the 1970s. His clientele included high-profile figures such as Princess Diana, Madonna, Sir Mick Jagger, and Twiggy. He launched the highly successful John Frieda haircare range, including the popular Frizz Ease products, before selling the business to the Japanese company Kao in 2002. His death was confirmed by his salon, which stated he passed away surrounded by family. His personal life also included a previous marriage to Bee Gees star Maurice Gibb in 1969, which ended in 1973. Maurice died in 2003 at age 53. Lulu has not remarried since her divorce from John in 1991.

Immediate Aftermath and Spiritual Comfort

In the weeks following the death, Lulu maintained close contact with the extended family. She described spending a family weekend where she shared a bed with their grandchildren, Teddy, who is 14, and Bella, who is 16. She had previously paid tribute on Instagram by sharing a photograph of the former couple with the caption 'A lifetime of memories. Rip Johnny.' Beyond the grief, Lulu found solace in her spiritual beliefs. She stated that she believes the soul remains with loved ones and that she communicates with her late mother daily, receiving answers and signs that provide comfort during this difficult time.