LULAC calls for action to prevent in-custody deaths at Bexar County jail

The San Antonio chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens is calling for elected city officials to join forces to prevent in-custody deaths at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. LULAC members spoke at a news conference in front of the Bexar County jail to discuss their concerns with in-custody deaths at the facility.

District Court Judge Stephanie Boyd issued a warning by the state oversight commission over her YouTube channel and conduct. This comes as the San Antonio chapter of the League of United Latin American Citizens called for elected city officials to join forces to prevent in-custody deaths at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

LULAC members spoke at a news conference in front of the Bexar County jail to discuss their concerns with in-custody deaths at the facility. The group believes San Antonio's elected officials do not prioritize improvements to help inmates inside the Bexar County jail. They called for the elimination of double magistration and named multiple elected city officials to 'work together towards a concrete action plan and real transparency about every single death in custody.

' According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, six inmates have died while in the custody of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office this year. Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody sent a statement to KSAT stating that he has been pushing for a public discussion on the overcrowding crisis at the Bexar County Jail and will continue to focus on this issue to identify potential solutions.

The Bexar County Jail is one of the most important responsibilities on Commissioners Court, and it is not only a public safety issue but also a quality-of-life issue for the community





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

LULAC Bexar County Jail In-Custody Deaths Double Magistration Public Safety Issue Quality-Of-Life Issue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Catfisher’ sentenced for breaking into woman’s home, sexual assault, Bexar County DA’s Office saysA “catfisher” who used an online dating profile to locate and sexually assault a woman in her home was sentenced Wednesday, Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales’ Office said.

Read more »

Iron County Commissioner Paul Cozzens threatens lawsuit against Iron County over closed meetingIron County Commissioner Paul Cozzens announced Monday that he is suing Iron County due to a closed session that was held on May 26 from which he and another commission member were excluded.

Read more »

23 people arrested in week-long undercover prostitution sting, Bexar County sheriff saysNearly two dozen people were taken into custody within a week’s span as part of an undercover prostitution sting in Bexar County, Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a news conference Thursday.

Read more »

LIVE: LULAC calls for action after 91 deaths at Bexar County Jail Since 2020LULAC Concilio Zapatista 4383 is pressing Bexar County and San Antonio leaders to address in-custody deaths at the Adult Detention Center, calling for a public forum to prevent future deaths and boost transparency.

Read more »