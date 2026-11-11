Lula Warns Climate Agenda Trapped by Wars and Tariffs

Brazil's President Lula da Silva tells COP31 leaders that geopolitical rivalries, wars and rising tariffs have pushed the climate crisis off the G7 and G20 agendas, demanding urgent global action.

At the opening of the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned that the climate emergency is being eclipsed by wars, military spending and trade tariffs. He urged world leaders to bring the environmental crisis back onto the agendas of the G7 and G20, groups that aggregate the planet's largest greenhouse‑gas emitters. The president's remarks came amid a series of conflicts that have reshaped global priorities in recent months.

Climate Action Sidestepped by Geopolitical Rivalries

Lula's speech highlighted the absence of climate language in recent G7 and G20 meetings. He said that the crisis "disappeared from the speeches and documents" of these high‑level forums, turning a once‑vibrant concern into silence. The president emphasized that wars and inflation now dominate international discourse, pushing environmental targets to the background.

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He pointed to the sharp rise in global security spending as a direct competitor for the resources needed to advance clean‑energy projects. Lula noted that the shift toward weapons procurement and import tariffs-such as those affecting fossil‑fuel exports-has stymied the progress made at the 2022 G20 summit in Bali and the 2023 G20 meeting in Riyadh.

EU Nations Face 2030 Target Risks

Lula highlighted that nine EU member states are now in danger of missing their 2030 emissions targets. He explained that these countries have treated the clean‑energy transition as a hurdle to national security and prosperity, rather than a global imperative. The president cautioned that if the EU's momentum stalls, global climate goals will slip further out of reach.

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Regional Context: COP30 Momentum and Indigenous Voices

The Brazilian president recalled the successes of COP30 in Belem, Brazil, where indigenous peoples and forest defenders achieved historic popular participation. He argued that the momentum gained there should have translated into stronger commitments at subsequent forums, yet that momentum has dissipated under the weight of conflict and economic instability.

Next Steps and Call for Global Unity

Lula concluded by calling for a renewed international partnership that prioritises ecological preservation over hegemonic struggles. He urged the G7 and G20 to reintegrate climate measures into their policy frameworks and to commit to multilateral measures that counter the distortion caused by wars and tariffs. The president's speech sets the stage for a debate that will likely shape the forthcoming COP34 and subsequent G20 summits.