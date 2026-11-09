President Lula da Silva's win in Brazil's October 25 runoff reverses the rightward trend in Latin America, challenging US-aligned populist ambitions across the region.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva secured a decisive victory in Brazil's presidential election on October 25, 2022, by approximately 4.5 million votes. His win in the runoff interrupted the consolidation of US-aligned political power in the region. This result demonstrated that the recent rightward trajectory of Latin America n politics can be reversed.

The Core Mechanism of Electoral Reversal

The far-right had captured every presidential election since Nicolás Maduro was reelected in Venezuela in July 2024. Recent parliamentary elections further solidified their presence. Beyond its signature sycophantic worship of the US, Latin America's new populist right shares an ideological antipathy to wokism. It also holds a fixation on solutions to crime, an alignment with the US imperialist-Zionist project, and subservience to international capital. Its role model is the neofascist, self-proclaimed recent Trump as a would-be kingmaker.

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Trump explicitly endorsed candidates in only Honduras, Argentina, and Colombia. The other five winners were ideologically aligned with Trump but received no explicit endorsement. But that does not suggest that US covert operations failed to interfere in those elections. If there is a silver lining to the MAGA cloud, it is that Trump reveals the intrigues of Yankee imperialism that previous US leaders preferred to obscure.

Competing Views on Populist Weakness

Bolivia's Rodrigo Paz, Chile's José Antonio Kast, Peru's Keiko Fujimori, and even Argentina's Javier Milei suffer from disapproval ratings comparable to those of their mentor in the White House. They fail to deliver on their promises. Brazil has the largest population and economy in Latin America. Globally, it ranks second in rare earth reserves and seventh in population, and is who sat out the first round, participated in the runoff, helping Lula win.

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Belinda, the winner of the first round with 47.03% to 45.16% on October 4, endorsed Bolsonaro after collecting 5.38% of the vote. Compounding the unfavorable odds for Lula, no candidate trailing in the first round had ever won the runoff. With the exception of Bukele, none of the new right leaders have significantly positive popularity ratings. Almost all are facing strong popular opposition. They are now expected to solve the problems that propelled them into office.

Real-World Impact on Regional Stability

The weaknesses of the Latin American right are evident beyond Lula's upset victory. Its electoral successes do not necessarily correspond to popular mandates. They often reflect a punishment vote against incumbents. José Antonio Kast received only 23.9% of the vote in Chile's December 2025 election. Rodrigo Paz received only 32.1% of the vote in Bolivia. Neither commanded broad first-round support.

In Ecuador's 2025 presidential election, the margin was 0.17 percentage points in the first round. Abelardo de la Espriella won Colombia's June 2026 election by less than a point. Santiago Peña was elected in Paraguay in 2023 with only 42.93% of the vote. On November 6, he was impeached. Respondents in every Latin American and Caribbean country surveyed except the Dominican Republic identified the US as the world's greatest threat in the 2026 survey.

Lula's victory interrupts the consolidation of US-aligned political power. It demonstrates that the region's rightward shift reflects less of an ideological transformation than a widespread frustration with governments that have overpromised and underperformed for decades. Yet the weaknesses of the right do not necessarily translate into strength on the left. Lula still faces an antagonistic legislature, powerful agribusiness and financial interests, hostile media, and a sizable right-leaning bloc.