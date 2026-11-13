Lula Travels to Spain to Aid Sánchez Ahead of November 29 Elections

Brazilian President Lula da Silva visits Madrid to support Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez before the critical November 29 snap elections amid polling deficits.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is scheduled to arrive in Madrid on Monday, November 16, for an official state visit that carries significant political implications for the upcoming Spanish general election. The trip is intended to provide high-level diplomatic support to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the ruling Spanish Socialist Workers' Party ( PSOE) as they prepare for the critical November 29 snap elections. This visit follows Lula's recent reelection in Brazil and is seen as a strategic move to bolster the Spanish socialist campaign against a rising center-right opposition.

Election Timing and Diplomatic Strategy

The Spanish government spent approximately two weeks coordinating the logistics for this high-profile diplomatic engagement, aiming to leverage Lula's recent electoral success to inspire domestic morale. Sánchez called for the snap elections earlier this week, framing the contest as a potential comeback for the Spanish socialists. He has explicitly cited Lula's reelection victory and the results of the United States midterm elections on November 3 as pivotal rallying points for the nation's left-wing base. The primary campaign period for the Spanish election is brief, officially lasting only two weeks and beginning on the Thursday of this week.

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André Janones and Campaign Advising

Accompanying President Lula on his international tour is Brazilian leftist lawmaker André Janones, who serves as a key member of the official presidential delegation. Janones is widely recognized in media reports as the social media strategist behind Lula's successful 2026 reelection campaign, with his digital strategies credited for playing a significant role in securing that victory. His presence in Spain has raised questions about potential cross-border political consulting. Spanish and Brazilian outlets have reported that Janones is expected to lend his expertise to support the Spanish socialist campaign efforts during this visit.

PSOE Denials and Political Controversy

Despite these reports, the La Moncloa Palace and the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) have officially denied that André Janones is serving in an advisory capacity for Sánchez's campaign. These denials directly refute recent press releases issued earlier this week, which claimed that the PSOE had actively recruited Janones to help overhaul the party's electoral strategy. The conflicting narratives have drawn attention to the intense pressure the ruling party faces, as several local polling projections indicate that the PSOE is poised to lose the upcoming snap elections.

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Opposition Strength and Future Coalition

The political landscape in Spain is currently favoring the opposition, with multiple polls projecting that the center-right People's Party (PP) and the anti-mass migration VOX party will secure a comfortable majority of seats. This anticipated outcome would allow the conservative coalition to form a new government, marking a significant shift from the current socialist administration. The upcoming vote represents a critical juncture for Spanish politics, with the socialist camp seeking to reverse negative trends through high-profile international solidarity and strategic campaign adjustments.

Broader International Tour Context

This visit to Spain is part of a broader itinerary for President Lula, who is engaging in multiple diplomatic engagements across the globe. Earlier this week, the Brazilian President traveled to Turkey to conduct bilateral talks and strengthen international ties. During his current European tour, Lula is also scheduled to participate in events related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Saturday. These movements underscore Lula's active role on the global stage as he leverages his political capital to support allied socialist movements and expand Brazil's diplomatic influence ahead of the November 29 deadline in Spain.