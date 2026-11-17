Brazilian President Lula backs Pedro Sanchez ahead of November 29 election, citing democratic importance. Read about the strategic ties between Brazil and Spain.

Brazil ian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has publicly declared his strong support for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the upcoming national election. Lula stated that it is very important for his fellow leftist leader to emerge victorious in the snap polls scheduled for November 29. He emphasized that Sanchez must win to defend democracy in Europe against rising far-right influences.

Leadership Meeting at Moncloa Palace

President Lula traveled to Madrid on Monday to meet with Prime Minister Sanchez at the Moncloa Palace. This meeting marks Lula's first official encounter with a foreign head of state since the Brazilian elections. It also served as the final stop of a broader international tour that began the previous week. The two leaders engaged in a conversation that was recorded by the Spanish Prime Minister's team for public distribution.

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The meeting highlighted the close political alignment between the two nations. Lula and Sanchez discussed democracy and the struggle for a peaceful, fairer, and more inclusive world for everyone. Prime Minister Sanchez shared the approximately thirty-three-minute conversation on social media to reinforce these shared values.

Strategic Political Endorsement

Lula described Prime Minister Sanchez as the only progressive head of state in Europe during their discussions. He argued that Sanchez's victory is essential for maintaining democratic stability across the continent. Lula noted that while Brazil maintains official relations with whatever government is in power, Sanchez's re-election ensures continued progressive leadership in Europe.

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Prime Minister Sanchez reciprocated the support by praising Lula's victory in the Brazilian presidential runoff. He highlighted Lula's success against conservative Senator Flávio Bolsonaro as a win for all the people of Brazil. Sanchez pointed out that when the left believes in victory despite negative polls, it ultimately achieves success, as Lula did after the first round.

Health Issues and Cancellations

The international tour faced several disruptions due to President Lula's health complications. His doctors attributed a new bout of dysphonia to lingering effects from radiotherapy treatments for laryngeal cancer in 2011. Scars from a 2022 surgery and general wear and tear from the presidential campaign were also cited as contributing factors.

These health issues forced the cancellation of a planned weekend speech and press remarks at the Philippines. The cancellations occurred during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. Earlier in the week, Lula had also canceled remarks in Turkey during the United Nations' COP31 climate summit before traveling to the Philippines.

Spanish Election Outlook

The political landscape in Spain remains tense ahead of the November 29 vote. Polls project that the center-right People's Party and the anti-mass migration VOX party may attain a comfortable majority. This outcome could allow them to form a coalition government and end the Socialist Workers' Party's eight-year tenure.

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Even if the PSOE allies with smaller leftist parties, current projections suggest they cannot form a government majority. This challenge prevents the ruling socialists from repeating the tactic that kept them in power in 2023. Lula has expressed his goal of achieving a comeback for the PSOE by rallying support.

Global Progressive Alliances

Prime Minister Sanchez aims to secure broad and progressive majorities in the Spanish congress. He seeks to emulate the electoral victories attained by the Democratic Party in the United States. This strategy is part of a broader effort to counter the influence of conservative leaders globally.

Sanchez criticized the administration of President Donald Trump, describing it as a step backward rather than a change. He also voiced criticism toward Argentina's Javier Milei and former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Lula reinforced these sentiments by labeling Sanchez a steadfast partner in social justice and sustainable development.

Lula concluded his message by wishing the Spanish people a future of further achievements and a stronger democracy. He emphasized that Spain remains central to relations between Europe and Latin America. This endorsement underscores the ongoing collaboration between progressive leaders across continents.