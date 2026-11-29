Brazil's President Lula da Silva publicly supports Bradesco chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco for Finance Ministry in 2027 to boost investor confidence despite left-wing criticism.

Brazil ian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva publicly endorsed Bradesco board chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco as his preferred candidate to lead the Finance Ministry starting in 2027. The announcement was made during a live broadcast on Saturday, where the president framed the selection as a strategic move to secure global investor confidence. Lula urged the Brazil ian public to trust his judgment, stating that he would never appoint someone who opposes the interests of the country's poor.

Trabuco Selection Targets Global Investor Trust

Lula da Silva positioned the invitation of Luiz Carlos Trabuco to head the Finance Ministry as a critical step toward stabilizing Brazil's economic trajectory on the international stage. The president emphasized the need for a figure who could project credibility abroad to foreign investors, creditors, and multilateral institutions. He argued that a top-tier banking executive is essential to generate the necessary trust in global markets. This strategy aims to signal that Brazil will adhere to rigorous fiscal discipline and market-friendly policies. The goal is to attract capital and support an industrialization agenda that Lula believes is vital for the nation's future. By appointing a respected financial leader, the administration hopes to reduce perceived risk and encourage long-term economic growth.

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Left-Wing Skepticism Over Banker Appointment

The nomination has triggered immediate pushback from sectors of the political left, who view the choice of a prominent private banker with deep suspicion. Critics within Lula's own base are uneasy about placing a high-ranking executive from the private banking sector in charge of the nation's fiscal policy. They perceive the decision as a departure from the traditional preferences of the Workers' Party (PT). Lula acknowledged that this initial distrust is a natural reaction to such a significant shift in personnel. He compared the current skepticism to the doubts raised when he previously selected José Alencar and Geraldo Alckmin as his vice-presidential running mates. The president stated that no leader can achieve unanimous support, noting that even Jesus Christ faced similar levels of disagreement. He insisted that the appointment does not reflect a betrayal of the party's core values or its commitment to social equity.

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Historical PT-Bradesco Financial Ties Revealed

Lula da Silva provided specific historical details to demonstrate that Luiz Carlos Trabuco has a long-standing, positive relationship with the PT Party. He recounted events from the 1990s when Bradesco agreed to create a credit card for PT members after other financial institutions declined to do so. During this period, the bank also provided a loan advance of R$ 500,000 to the party. Lula argued that this episode established a foundation of mutual respect between the financier and the political party. Furthermore, he revealed that he had previously attempted to appoint Trabuco to the Finance Ministry in 2015. This earlier effort occurred after Dilma Rousseff's re-election in 2014, but Trabuco declined the position at that time. Consequently, Joaquim Levy assumed the role, a decision Lula respected but stated he would not have made himself. This history serves to counter narratives that the banker is an adversary to the government's base.

Industrialization Goals and Economic Strategy

The appointment of Luiz Carlos Trabuco is closely linked to Lula's broader vision for transforming Brazil into a fully industrialized nation. The president expressed a desire to move the country beyond its historical pattern of climbing one step only to fall two steps back. He praised the previous tenures of Fernando Haddad and Guido Mantega at the Finance Ministry while outlining a new development pattern for his upcoming term. Lula emphasized that Brazil must build a strong economy supported by highly qualified professionals. The administration aims to change the structural dynamics of the economy to ensure definitive and sustained growth. By leveraging the expertise of a banking leader, Lula hopes to align fiscal stability with aggressive industrial policy. This approach seeks to balance market credibility with domestic productive capacity. The strategy represents a deliberate attempt to reconcile the demands of international finance with the social objectives of the Workers' Party. The public endorsement of Trabuco signals a clear direction for economic governance in the second half of the decade.