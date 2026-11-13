Luke Wins $138,479 on Wheel of Fortune with Record Bonus Puzzle

Luke dominates Wheel of Fortune Nov 5 episode, winning $138,479 total after solving the Bonus Round with only four letters revealed by host Ryan Seacrest.

During the November 5 episode of Wheel of Fortune, contestant Luke delivered a commanding performance that culminated in a massive financial victory. He finished the night with a total prize collection of $138,479, a sum that included his game winnings and a substantial Bonus Round payout. Host Ryan Seacrest was visibly impressed by Luke's ability to solve the final puzzle despite having very limited clues.

Game Mechanics and Initial Winnings

Luke established his dominance early in the game by solving the Famous Duo puzzle featuring Buzz Lightyear and Woody. This success initially brought his total winnings to $6,350. He then decided to take a significant risk by selecting the Express Wedge option. This gamble involved guessing consonants that were either worth $1,000 each or could result in losing all accumulated cash. Luke successfully identified the phrase "Stranger Things Have Happened," which secured him $17,300. Additionally, he won a vacation package valued at $7,099, which included travel to Germany, Austria, and Hungary.

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Bonus Round Strategy and Solution

Luke chose the Person category for the Bonus Round, a decision that initially seemed daunting. The puzzle board revealed very little information at the start of the round. After Luke selected the letters M, D, P, and O, the board displayed only a few additional characters. Despite the lack of context, Luke confidently guessed the answer BUSYBODY. Ryan Seacrest reacted with disbelief, praising Luke's deduction skills and congratulating him on the difficult solve. This single correct answer added $100,000 to his earnings.

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Competitor Standings and Final Scores

Luke's victory was decisive, leaving his competitors far behind in the standings. His opponent Ashley finished the episode with $7,600 in winnings. The third contestant, Krista, accumulated $2,000. The Nov 5 broadcast also highlighted a risky move by Krista, who landed on the mystery wedge. This wedge offered either $10,000 or Bankrupt. Krista correctly uncovered the $10,000 prize. However, she later made an incorrect letter guess. This error prevented her from building on her newfound advantage. Luke ultimately secured the biggest haul of the night.

Viewer Reactions and Show Context

The episode drew attention from fans who follow Wheel of Fortune closely. Some viewers expressed outrage over a separate incident where a contestant lost a $70,000 bonus prize on November 6. Another recent episode featured Ryan Seacrest making a mix-up regarding a contestant's family. The show continues to undergo changes, including the departure of a prominent figure from its production team. Luke's performance remains a standout moment for the November 5 broadcast.