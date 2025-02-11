Luke Skywalker to Appear at Disneyland Resort for First Time

Disneyland Resort is welcoming Luke Skywalker to Star Wars: Galaxy\u2019s Edge for the first time during the Season of the Force event. Guests can meet the Jedi Knight, accompanied by R2-D2, at Black Spire Outpost and enjoy a new nightly projection show, 'Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga'. The event runs from March 28th to May 11th and coincides with the separately ticketed Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite.

Disney Parks has announced the highly anticipated return of Luke Skywalker to Disneyland Resort. This marks the first time the iconic Jedi Knight will appear at the immersive Star Wars : Galaxy\u2019s Edge destination, located in Anaheim, California. Fans can encounter Luke — accompanied by his trusty astromech droid R2-D2 — at Black Spire Outpost , a Resistance stronghold on the outer rim planet Batuu , during Season of the Force.

The event returns on March 28th and runs through May 11th at Disneyland, coinciding with the separately ticketed after-hours Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite on select nights in April and May. During Season of the Force, Disneyland ticket holders will also be able to experience the new nightly projection show “Shadows of Memory: A Skywalker Saga” when it debuts on March 28th. According to Disney, “Stunning projection effects transform the spires of Batuu near the Millennium Falcon evoking memories of some of the greatest moments in galactic history as an iconic musical score, comprised of familiar themes heard throughout the films of the Skywalker saga, draws the audience into the legendary story of the Skywalkers.”Disneyland will also continue to run Fire of the Rising Moons, which offers Batuu visitors a different view of the Disneyland Park fireworks with a soundtrack including selections from composer John Williams’ iconic scores. Season of the Force runs March 28th — May 11th at Disneyland Park and will be available to any guest with a park ticket. Tickets are required for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, a separate after-hours event that includes admission to Disneyland Park (starting at 6 p.m.) and special after-hours access to the festivities. Prices start at $169 per guest (ages 3+) and are available for the following dates: April 8, 10, 22, 24, and 29, and May 1 and May 6. (May the 4th, a.k.a. Star Wars Day, falls on May 4th). The event offers character sightings, event-themed menu selections, and entertainment, like a lightsaber instructional and a cosplay-friendly Fans of the Force Costume Cavalcade.





