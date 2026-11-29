The Texas Rangers might need to start handing out forwarding addresses at T-Mobile Park. Luke Raley is the latest former Mariner who could end up in Texas, with

May 17, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Luke Raley celebrates after hitting a single against the San Diego Padres during the second inning at T-Mobile Park.

Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Texas Rangers might need to start handing out forwarding addresses at T-Mobile Park. Luke Raley is the latest former Mariner who could end up in Texas, with FanSided’s Robert Murray reporting that the free-agent outfielder and the Rangers are making progress toward a deal. Seattle non-tendered Raley on Nov. 20.

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A little over a week later, there’s a chance the Mariners will spend next season trying to keep their former teammate in the ballpark. We understood why the Mariners moved on. Dominic Canzone had earned regular at-bats, Lazaro Montes had graduated to the major league roster and all three hit left-handed and could play right field. Raley was projected to make $3.1 million in arbitration after a season cut short by left forearm surgery.