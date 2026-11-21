The Seattle Mariners non-tendered Luke Raley, making the veteran outfielder a free agent after three seasons in Seattle, while tendering contracts to 30 other players ahead of Friday’s deadline.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 18: Luke Raley #20 of the Seattle Mariners prepares for the pitch during the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at T-Mobile Park on July 18, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Luke Raley’s three-year run with the Mariners ended Friday when Seattle declined to tender the veteran outfielder a contract for the 2027 season. Raley started last season hitting .280 with 13 home runs and a .932 OPS through May before a forearm injury contributed to a significant decline in production. Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, George Kirby, Matt Brash and Brendan Donovan were among the arbitration-eligible players tendered contracts by Seattle before Friday’s deadline.

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The Seattle Mariners non-tendered outfielder Luke Raley, allowing him to become a free agent, while tendering contracts to 30 players ahead of Friday's MLB roster deadline. Teams had until 2 p.m. PT to tender contract offers to players not under contract for the 2027 season. Several players, such as Logan Gilbert, Bryan Woo, and Brendan Donovan, are eligible for salary arbitration, while the majority are fully under team control.

Raley, 32, spent the last three seasons in Seattle after being acquired in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays. Raley got off to a tremendous start last season, batting .280 with 13 home runs, 31 RBI and a .932 OPS through the end of May.

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However, his production fell off a cliff as he battled a forearm injury, batting just .152 with two home runs, eight RBI and a .442 OPS in his final 41 games played from June onward. The Mariners are more pressed to find a backup center field option behind Julio Rodríguez, who was one of seven players already under contract before Friday. Raley platooned with Dominic Canzone in right field opposite Randy Arozarena.

However, the arrival of third baseman Maikel Garcia is bumping Donovan into the outfield, and Canzone's breakout year cemented him an everyday lineup spot. With a potential free agent addition, and minor league options such as Lazaro Montes available at the corner spots, Raley's skills could become a bit redundant.

Rodríguez, catcher Cal Raleigh, first baseman Josh Naylor, newly acquired third baseman Maikel Garcia, shortstop Colt Emerson, reliever Seranthony Domínguez and closer Andrés Muñoz were already signed through at least next season. Domínguez and Muñoz are entering the final year of their contracts. The Mariners’ major league 40-man roster now stands at 37 players. The following 30 players were tendered contracts by the Mariners:Colt Emerson, INF, signed through 2033 with options through 2034.

Josh Naylor, 1B, signed through 2030. Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.