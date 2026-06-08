Luke Grimes-Led CBS Series 'Marshals' Kicks Off Production On Season 2

Luke Grimes isn't horsing around. He's shooting scenes as Kayce Dutton for the CBS series Marshals, which has begun production on Season 2 in Utah.

‘Power: Legacy’ A Go At Starz With Joseph Sikora & Michael Rainey Jr. Leading New York-Set Series From Gary Lennon & Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, which has begun production on Season 2 in Park City, Utah.

The show will return with new episodes this fall.is centered on Kayce Dutton. With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana.

Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin , Belle Skinner , Andrea Cruz and Miles Kittle – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate and his confidantes Mo and Thomas Rainwater from the Broken Rock reservation.

, the Season 1 finale ended on a pretty major cliffhanger with two of Kayce Dutton’s fellow Marshals – Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Pete “Cal” Calvin and Deputy U.S. Marshal Isabel “Belle” Skinner-Turek– in imminent danger after being led to a house where they encounter two men with big guns shooting at them. It was also teased that Deputy U.S. Marshal Andrea Cruz could leave Montana.

However, a second photo from production below reveals Santos, who plays Andrea, will be back, at least for the premiere episode “All Hat No Cattle. ” She is posing alongside Means, a third confirmed cast member returning for Season 2. Outside of Grimes, Santos, and Means, due to the cliffhanger ending, there is no confirmation regarding which other members of the main cast will also be back.

Season 2 could also potentially explore Dutton’s love life further, following the loss of his wife somewhere between the end of . There was a moment in Episode 9 where he and Andrea seemed to be getting close. There was also a time he held hands with Dolly Weaver after the accident involving Garrett, played by country star Riley Green.

The end of the Season 1 finale also sets up a potential love interest between Dutton and blonde transplant Dolly Weaver .is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Freidman, Luke Grimes, and Keith Cox. Hudnut also serves as showrunner for the series.

Pictured : Tatanka Means as Miles and Ash Santos as Andrea begin production of Marshals Season 2 in the episode “All Hat No Cattle. ”‘Jem And The Holograms’ Live-Action Series In Works At Amazon With Kilter & Hasbro‘Scary Movie’ Stabbing Record $55M Bow; $29M For He-Man’s ‘Universe’Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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