Luke Fahey Credits This Unexpected Player After First Ohio State Win

Luke Fahey earned his first win as Ohio State’s starting quarterback Saturday, but when the conversation turned to his growing leadership, the freshman pointed

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey passes during the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks in Columbus on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Luke Fahey earned his first win as Ohio State’s starting quarterback Saturday, but when the conversation turned to his growing leadership, the freshman pointed to the teammate who helped prepare him for the moment.over Northwestern, completing 21 of 32 attempts for 201 yards with one interception.

The performance gave the Buckeyes a needed victory and their young quarterback something tangible to show for two difficult weeks. During a postgame interview on WBNS 10, Fahey was asked about making a point to encourage teammates on the sideline between possessions. His answer began with the injured quarterback he replaced. Watching Sayin earlier this season gave Fahey a model for handling the responsibilities that extend beyond throwing passes.

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He paid attention to how Sayin carried himself at practice and how he interacted with teammates regardless of the circumstances. That support has continued with Fahey in the starting lineup. During his postgame press conference, Fahey said Sayin has remained involved in film sessions and on the practice field, providing another perspective as the freshman learns to manage the offense. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. , good or bad, and to kind of have his perspective on things is really, it’s really helped me a lot,” Fahey said.

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Against Northwestern, Fahey showed signs that those lessons and his own experience are beginning to translate. His eight-yard touchdown pass to Devin McCuin on fourth-and-1 came after he missed an opportunity on a similar sprint-out play the previous week. Fahey accepted responsibility for the earlier miss, then credited the offensive staff for giving him another opportunity. This time, he delivered.

Ryan Day saw that response as another example of the freshman’s resilience. Appearing alongside Fahey on WBNS 10, the Ohio State coach praised how his quarterback has handled a demanding situation.

“And he hasn’t flinched, not one time,” Day said. “And to get the win, throw three touchdown passes after a tough couple of weeks says a lot about his character. ” Fahey also continued developing his connection with Jeremiah Smith, who caught 11 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown. Still, the freshman knows“I’m starting to get a little bit more comfortable, but I don’t think you can really get comfortable in this position,” Fahey said.

“You gotta keep growing. ”Brian Schaible is an award-winning journalist with more than 25 years of experience covering college and professional sports. His work has appeared in The Sporting News and other national outlets, where he focuses on the athletes, coaches and defining moments that shape the game. He holds a master’s degree from Kent State University.