Luke Evans Provokes Reaction With Revealing Rocky Horror Performance at Tony Awards

Luke Evans's risqué costume as Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show revival during the Tony Awards broadcast drew sharp viewer reactions and highlighted the boundary-pushing nature of the cult classic. The performance, part of a production that earned multiple nominations, contrasted with typical award show attire and sparked discussions about television decency standards. Evans competed for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, while the show contended for Best Revival of a Musical.

The Tony Awards delivered a provocative moment when Luke Evans made a striking appearance as Frank-N-Furter in a revival of The Rocky Horror Show . Performing the iconic song Sweet Transvestite, Evans adopted a bold costume that pushed boundaries for broadcast television, featuring fishnets and a jockstrap thong that generated widespread viewer reaction.

The performance, intended to honor the role originated by Tim Curry, distinguished itself through its explicit risqué element, prompting a spectrum of responses from X posts ranging from兴奋 to disbelief. Evans, known for his film work in The Hobbit and Beauty and the Beast, returned to his stage roots for this Broadway revival, earning a Tony nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. The production itself was nominated for Best Revival of a Musical but lost to Ragtime.

Fellow nominees in that category included revivals of Cats and Chess, alongside the new musical Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Stephanie Hsu, who played Janet in the show, was also nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, though she lost to Caissie Levy of Ragtime. Other actresses in that category represented productions such as Schmigadoon! and Titanique.

Evans's red carpet appearance contrasted sharply with his onstage attire, as he walked with his boyfriend Fran Tomas in a white tuxedo. His history includes prominent West End roles in Rent and Miss Saigon prior to his Hollywood breakthrough. The performance sparked conversations about broadcast standards, theatrical legacy, and the evolving presentation of a cult classic on a mainstream awards stage





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Luke Evans Tony Awards Rocky Horror Show Frank-N-Furter Tim Curry Broadway Musical Revival Costume Controversy Broadcast Standards Richard O'brien

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