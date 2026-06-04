Luke Ertel's Has Record-Tying Night in Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game

Incoming Purdue guard Luke Ertel had a big night on Wednesday, leading the Senior All-Stars past future Boiler Isaiah Hill and the Junior All-Stars.

Senior All-Star Luke Ertel celebrates Wednesday, June 3, 2026, after winning the game. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images On Wednesday night, Luke Ertel had one final opportunity to play a game on his high school's home floor.

The Purdue signee didn't disappoint in his last "home game," either.and led the Seniors to a 105-100 victory at Mt. Vernon High School. Not only did the point guard's team get the victory, but he also had a record-tying night. Ertel ended the game with 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in his team's victory.

The 10 assists tied an Indiana All-Star Game record, a mark that has been reached by three different players in the game's history: Mike Conley , Brandon McPherson and Joel Okafor . Thanks to his big day, Ertel was named the ISC Network's Player of the Game. It was a fitting end for the future Boilermaker, winning on his home floor one final time.

Ertel didn't have the best start on Wednesday night, scoring just five points through the first half of the game. He kicked it into high gear in the final 20 minutes, though, accounting for 15 points in the second half and leading the Seniors to a victory. Following Wednesday's win, Ertel and the Indiana All-Stars now prepare for the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series. It begins on Friday in Lexington, Ky.

, and will conclude on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Fishers Tigers forward Kai McGrew and Pike Red Devils Isaiah Hill watch the ball. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Although his numbers weren't quite as big as Ertel's, 2027 Purdue commit Isaiah Hill also showed flashes of his potential with the Junior All-Stars throughout the game.

The 7-footer from Pike got off to a great start, scoring five of the team's first seven points, when the Juniors owned an early 7-0 lead. Hill started the game by throwing down an alley-oop, then stepping out from behind the arc and knocking down a three-pointer. He was able to show off his range with that bucket, proving he's not confined to the post.

Hill ended his night with 12 points and five rebounds, throwing down a few more dunks before the game ended. He also showed off his skills on the defensive end, blocking multiple shots throughout the night.he totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in the Indiana Junior All-Stars' win over the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on Sunday. Indiana defeated Kentucky 109-99.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for theDustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers.

Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.





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