Luke Combs' Category 10 Hosts Electrifying Country Live Showcase with Rising Stars and Surprise Guests

A day-long country music festival in downtown Nashville featured headliner Ashley Cooke, alongside a diverse lineup of established and emerging artists, with cover songs, line dancing, and a surprise appearance by Chantel West Coast.

The atmosphere was electric at Luke Combs ' Category 10 in downtown Nashville on Friday, June 5, as the venue hosted Country Live, a day-long music event presented by Under Armour.

Fans packed the main floor and two upper levels, filling the space with enthusiastic energy. The lineup featured a mix of established hit makers and rising artists, including headliner Ashley Cooke, who closed the night with a confident and engaging set. Throughout the day and night, the crowd sang along heartily to a blend of original hits and unexpected cover songs. In keeping with the venue's history of line dancing, some audience members periodically broke into coordinated steps.

Hosts Lauryn Snapp and Carissa Culiner kept the energy high between sets, ensuring the momentum never waned. The performances kicked off with Kaitlin Butts, who brought spitfire and fiddle to the stage. Her set included the love song with a thinly veiled threat, 'Hunt You Down,' and the unapologetic 'Blood,' introduced with a message about cutting out toxic people.

She also delivered a scathing version of the classic 'In The Pines' and closed with her viral hit 'You Ain't Gotta Die (To Be Dead to Me).

' Next, duo Something Out West-Chet Hanks and Drew Arthur-played their first full-band show in Nashville, blending smooth rock and country on songs like 'Leaving Hollywood' and earning applause for their mashup of Jamey Johnson's 'In Color' and Kid Rock's 'Only God Knows Why. ' Hanks' gritty vocals shone on 'Pour One Out. ' Following them, Alana Springsteen captivated the audience with her rock-threaded songs and emotional vulnerability.

She dedicated 'Black Sheep' from her new album to those who color outside the lines, and got the crowd singing along to a slowed-down version of Natalie Imbruglia's 'Torn.

' Her set also included 'You Don't Deserve a Country Song' and her Gold-certified 'Goodbye Looks Good On You. ' Stella Lefty, a fast-rising pop-country star with her breakthrough hit 'Boston,' brought youthful exuberance to her performance. She danced and twirled to upbeat songs like 'Thinkin Bout You' and 'Good at Leaving,' and had a special moment when she brought out Dan + Shay to sing their hit 'Tequila.

' The three showcased natural synergy, with Lefty's warm vocals blending with their harmonies. She finished her set with 'Something To Lose' and the massive crossover hit 'Boston.

' Braxton Keith then transformed the venue into a honkytonk with his twangy country tunes. He opened with the finger-snapping 'Real Damn Deal' and continued with the endearing 'A Little Bit Closer' about taking a chance on love on the dance floor. His strong vocals were on display in 'Cozy' and the hilarious 'I Own This Bar,' closing with 'I Ain't Tryin.

' The evening also included a surprise appearance by influencer Chantel West Coast, who performed her song 'Tennessee' and expressed her love for the city, saying she had found her voice in country music. The crowd's warm reception suggested she would be welcome to stay.

Finally, headliner Ashley Cooke, whose self-titled album is set for release on Aug. 14, delivered a confident set showcasing her range. She opened with the fun and flirty 'Excuses' followed by the defiant 'The Hell You Are.

' The audience responded with enthusiasm, making the night a memorable celebration of country music's present and future. Throughout the event, the blend of original songs, clever covers, and the enthusiastic participation of the crowd created an unforgettable atmosphere, proving once again that Nashville is the heart of country music





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