Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and partner Brett LaRoche argue their lease guaranty expired, limiting liability to $59,000. GBT Realty demands $1.4 million following E3 Chophouse closure. Full details here.

Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean have formally requested a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by GBT Realty, the Tennessee property developer that served as the landlord for E3 Chophouse. The motion, filed last month by the two country music superstars and their business partner Brett LaRoche, argues that their financial responsibility for unpaid rent ended years ago.

GBT Realty had obtained a $1.4 million judgment against the restaurant for unpaid rent and legal fees after the Nashville location shut down in February. The developer subsequently sued Bryan, Aldean, and LaRoche in June, alleging that the trio signed the E3 lease as guarantors and were therefore personally liable for the substantial debt.

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Five Year Limit On Guaranty

Attorneys for Bryan, Aldean, and LaRoche contend that the restaurant lease explicitly stated that the guarantors' rent obligations lasted for only five years. They argue that after this five-year period expired, their only remaining liability to GBT Realty would be for specific construction costs, which the defense calculates to be a mere $59,000.

The legal team emphasizes that the formula provided by the guaranty cap requires simple arithmetic to determine the true extent of the defendants' financial exposure. They assert that the court should determine as a matter of law that the guaranty defendants' liability is limited strictly to the then-unamortized portion of the construction allowance.

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GBT Realty Demands Full Payment

GBT Realty maintains that the guarantors are responsible for the full amount owed by the failed restaurant venture. The developer sought to hold the celebrities accountable for the business's collapse, citing the original guaranty agreement as the basis for the $1.4 million claim. Representatives for GBT did not immediately return a request for comment on the latest court filing on Monday, November 16.

The core of the dispute rests on the interpretation of the original lease terms. While the landlord views the guaranty as a lifelong financial shield, the defendants view it as a temporary guarantee that dissipated once the five-year term elapsed and the remaining construction costs were settled.

Legal Risks Of Artist Ventures

The situation highlights the persistent legal risks associated with new business ventures launched by celebrity figures. E3 Chophouse is not the only artist-founded establishment to end up in court, illustrating the complex intersection of entertainment fame and commercial real estate obligations.

Other recent cases, such as the $2.4 million lawsuit against Kane Brown's On Broadway for allegedly defaulting on its building purchase agreement, demonstrate that these legal battles are becoming more common for high-profile entrepreneurs. Although Kane Brown is not personally involved in that specific dispute, his business entity countersued the seller for breaching confidentiality.

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January Court Hearing Scheduled

Bryan, Aldean, and LaRoche are asking a judge to dispose of the case completely with a ruling in their favor before it proceeds to a full trial. The legal team believes the facts clearly support their position that the debt has been capped and the primary obligation has been satisfied.

The case is scheduled for a court hearing in January, where the judge will review the arguments regarding the guaranty cap. The outcome will determine whether the country stars are liable for the substantial $1.4 million debt or only the minimal construction-related costs claimed by their defense team.

This legal battle follows their high-profile performance at Live Between The Hedges With Jason Aldean & Luke Bryan at Sanford Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Athens, Georgia. The contrast between their massive public successes and the quiet, complex legal maneuvering in Nashville underscores the diverse challenges facing celebrity business portfolios.