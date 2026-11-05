Lukas Gage Discusses Childhood Trauma and Memoir Journey

Lukas Gage reveals how writing his memoir sparked a heartfelt conversation with his mother about past trauma, detailing his path to healing and resilience.

Lukas Gage has opened up about the emotional process of writing his new memoir, which involves confronting painful memories of childhood trauma. In a recent public interview, the entertainer discussed how sharing his past has impacted his relationship with his family, particularly his mother.

Memoir Writing Process and Empathy

Gage stated that he found empathy for his younger self while reflecting on the experiences detailed in his upcoming book. This reflection was not without difficulty, as it stirred up difficult memories for both him and his family members who were involved in his past.

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The actor explained that one specific moment in the narrative was particularly triggering for his mother. The section in question details his experience of being molested by a camp counselor during his youth. This revelation brought up deep emotions for his mother, who had been unaware of the full extent of the situation.

During a phone conversation following the podcast appearance, his mother began to cry. She admitted that she had no idea about the specific details until he spoke about them publicly, though she acknowledged knowing it was a wrong part of his life.

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Conversation with His Mother

Gage recalled that his mother had an idea that something was wrong but felt they had dealt with it the wrong way. She had never heard him say it out loud until this recent interview took place.

He described the moment as weird yet significant, noting that it was the first time he and his mother talked about this specific issue in their lives. He mentioned that he initially feared being in trouble, a common reaction for children who have experienced trauma.

However, the conversation took a supportive turn when his mother began apologizing. Gage clarified that it was not her fault, stating that bad things happened and that he is now facing those memories head-on.

Public Disclosure and Spiritual Healing

This recent discussion follows a June 2025 interview where Gage made his first public comment about childhood sexual abuse. He revealed that he was molested as a little kid, which was the first time he said such things in public.

He expressed comfort in speaking openly, noting that while he relived the trauma during the interview, he emphasized that he was just a kid with nothing to do with what happened.

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Gage stressed that these events do not define who he is now. He views his ability to speak out as a sign of strength and resilience in the face of past adversity.

Overcoming Addiction and Moving Forward

Reflecting on his personal growth, Gage shared that he is stronger now because he has learned to say no to various forms of addiction. He cited sexual addiction, drinking addiction, and drug addiction as areas where he has developed firm boundaries.

He believes that beating these addictions over time, with the right people around him and with Jesus, leaves him in a position where nothing can stop him. He feels that once a person overcomes these challenges, they are good from that point on.

The process of writing his memoir has been a journey of reconciliation with his past. By addressing these difficult memories, Gage aims to heal and provide a narrative that reflects his true strength and resilience.