Czech fan Lukas Chalabala receives the exclusive Heineken F1 Season Ticket from Max Verstappen at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after winning a global video competition.

Lukas Chalabala, a dedicated Czech Formula 1 supporter, officially received the first-ever Heineken x F1 Season Ticket during the Las Vegas Grand Prix Paddock. This unique award grants the recipient full travel and accommodation coverage for all twenty-four races on the global calendar, along with a plus-one guest for each event. The historic handover marks a significant milestone in Heineken's strategy to reward the global fan community.

Chalabala had never attended a Formula 1 race in person prior to this weekend. His journey from a casual viewer watching from his sofa to the recipient of this exclusive pass began with a video competition entry. The prize offers unprecedented access to the sport, covering all costs for travel and lodging across the entire global schedule.

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The competition highlights Heineken's focus on community rather than just spectacle. Chalabala submitted a video that resonated with thousands of entrants from the UK, US, New Zealand, and Singapore. He stood out among the final six contestants by winning the public fan vote on F1 Unlocked. His entry was praised for its humor and relatability, reflecting the reality for millions of fans who cannot attend events in person.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen surprised Chalabala during the Las Vegas Grand Prix by handing over the carbon fiber pass. Chalabala arrived at the paddock with no knowledge of the upcoming ceremony. His friend and plus-one had prepared him for a media interaction but did not anticipate meeting the Dutch driver. Verstappen, who serves as a Heineken 0.0 ambassador, facilitated the handover with former fan Brandon.

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Brandon, who received the inaugural ticket in Brazil, handed the one-of-a-kind carbon fiber pass to Lukas Chalabala. Heineken Ambassador Max Verstappen walked in to surprise them both. This moment closed the loop on a year-long journey that began with Brandon funding his own season ticket in 2025. Verstappen's involvement underscores the brand's deep integration with the F1 community.

Heineken launched this initiative to align with its Fans Have More Friends campaign. The brand aimed to identify supporters who represent the spirit of the Formula 1 community. Organizers prioritized passion and connection over traditional metrics like social media followers or attendance history. This approach allows the company to engage with fans in a meaningful way that transcends simple branding exercises.

Chalabala's loyalty originally belonged to Michael Schumacher and Ferrari before shifting to Oscar Piastri. He has consistently documented his fan experiences on social media since 2025. The success of this competition demonstrates that fans value community recognition above free merchandise. Heineken plans to apply similar engagement strategies across other sports including football and padel.

Nabil Nasser, Global Head of Heineken, stated that the brand was not looking for the biggest fan but someone who could represent what makes F1 fandom so special today. The response shows that F1 fandom is global, connected, and community-driven. People connected with Chalabala not because of statistics or credentials, but because they saw their own passion reflected in him.

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Verstappen expressed that this is the coolest opportunity he has seen for an F1 fan. He noted that being at every race will be an incredible opportunity to learn the details behind a race weekend and to travel and explore each city. This perspective highlights the unique value of the season ticket beyond just watching the races.

Chalabala's first race weekend is already proving the Fans Have More Friends idea right. He reflected on the day of meeting with Brandon, bringing his friend along, and even meeting journalists on the trip. He noted that he has met so many people and everyone has been so nice, enjoying the experience far beyond his initial expectations.

Now that every race is on Chalabala's schedule, he is counting down to going to races like Spa or Australia. He wants to experience a home race for his favorite driver, Oscar Piastri. Twenty years after he first cheered for Schumacher from home, Chalabala finally has his seat in the grandstand. He will have thousands of new friends around the world, starting right here in Las Vegas.