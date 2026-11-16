Luka Doncic Uses Clipboard to Fix Lakers Defense in Win

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers seized a coaching clipboard to address defensive lapses during a win against the Phoenix Suns on November 15, 2026. The intervention helped secure the team's eighth straight victory.

On November 15, 2026, Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers demonstrated his on-court leadership by physically intervening during a timeout against the Phoenix Suns. The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter when Doncic took a clipboard from the coaching staff and brought it into the players' huddle to address a specific defensive issue.

Clipboard Intervention Corrects Defensive Lapses

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers took direct action at 3:04 remaining in the game when he grabbed the team's clipboard from assistant coaches Scott Brooks and Lindsey Harding. At that moment, the Lakers held a 122-114 lead over the Phoenix Suns. The superstar point guard utilized the clipboard to communicate a critical adjustment to his teammates inside the players' huddle.

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The specific message centered on a defensive breakdown that occurred one minute prior to the timeout. Coach JJ Redick explained that the team had switched to a zone defense and Collin Gillespie of the Suns missed a shot. The Lakers were described as soft with their pickup point, allowing Gillespie to secure the offensive rebound after the miss.

Doncic identified Gillespie as a "laser" and a "four-point line pickup guy" who was capable of shooting from deep. The intervention was designed to ensure his teammates stayed aggressive and close to their assignments against players with that specific range and threat level. Doncic emphasized the importance of being up versus their lasers to prevent second-chance opportunities.

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Redick Defends Doncic's Authority in Huddle

Coach JJ Redick publicly supported Doncic's decision to bypass the standard coaching chain of command during the timeout. Redick described Doncic as a "laser" who understands the nuances of defensive assignments better than anyone. He stated that Doncic's message about staying aggressive against perimeter threats was exactly what the team needed to hear.

Redick noted that Doncic saw the defensive lapses in real-time and acted immediately to correct them. The coach highlighted that Doncic's communication was direct and specific, focusing on the physical spacing required to contest shots from players like Gillespie. This level of accountability from a superstar player reinforces the defensive standards the Lakers are trying to establish.

The intervention was kept private within the team. Luka Doncic stated after the game that the message would stay in the team, indicating that the adjustments were understood by the roster without needing public analysis. This approach maintains team cohesion while addressing critical errors during high-leverage moments.

Lakers Extend Winning Streak to Eight Games

The Lakers successfully held on to defeat the Phoenix Suns, marking their eighth consecutive victory in the standings. This win solidifies their position as a top contender and extends their winning streak to four games on their current road trip. The victory showcases the team's ability to make in-game adjustments under pressure.

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The win against the Phoenix Suns was particularly significant given the close score and the defensive challenges posed by the Suns' shooting. Doncic's decision to take charge during the timeout appears to have been a turning point in maintaining the defensive intensity required to secure the eight-point lead. The team's ability to execute the adjustment on the floor demonstrated their high level of basketball IQ.

Next Games and Upcoming Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers now return home to face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. This matchup marks the first game of a back-to-back schedule at The Crypt. The team will look to carry the momentum from their road trip success into the home stand.

The victory against Phoenix highlights the Lakers' resilience and adaptability. With Doncic leading by example on both ends of the floor, the team is building a rhythm that could prove crucial in the latter stages of the season. The seamless integration of player-led adjustments and coaching strategy suggests a mature and cohesive unit.