Luka Doncic tops 50 again as Lakers rally past Trail Blazers

Doncic scores 53 points with five rebounds and five assists, including a three-quarter-court heave at halftime, as the Lakers erase a 16-point deficit to beat the Trail Blazers, 124-118.

Lakers guard Luka Doncic, left, shoots as Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Woeful may have undercut the reality of the Lakers’ first-half shooting blunders from distance. Fifteen consecutive misses from beyond the arc clanged off the rim in different directions before Jake LaRavia finally found a 3-pointer to drop with 6:29 remaining in the second quarter.

Also read Luka Doncic leads Lakers past Kings with 40-point performance

Doncic, however, made a 3-pointer that could make all those misses go away, disintegrating into memory in what would become a 124-118 Lakers’ victory in NBA Cup Group C action on Friday night, his second 50-plus point game of the season and 11th overall in his nine-year NBA career. Cutting their halftime deficit to seven points – trailing the Portland Trail Blazers 60-53 – Doncic flicked his wrists forward in traffic from three-fourths distance across the court and beyond the opposing 3-point line.

After such a dire start team-wide, Doncic had discovered his depths of magic – banking the heave off the backboard and into the net, and walked to the locker room with casual stardom as center Walker Kessler wrapped his arms around the Lakers’ leading star. Doncic kickstarted the comeback, then turned around a 16-point deficit into a six-point victory to go along with another dominating effort.

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The early-season MVP favorite scored 40 with ease before the third quarter ended, and finished the game with 53 points, five rebounds and five assists on 17-for-33 shooting from the field and made five of his 15 shots from beyond the arc. The Lakers led by as many as 16 points.

The Slovenian star secured 51 points with a floater in the paint with 28 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, stymying a late Portland run to reestablish a six-point lead. Doncic is the only player in the NBA to score 50-or-more points this season; he’s done it twice.

“He can do anything in the world,” he said. “It just looks to me like he is in elite shape,” Nori added. “He’s playing with a great amount of confidence. He’s got shooters around him and he has a rolling big .

So for him, it’s a perfect offensive storm. And he’s the MVP right now. Hands down. ” The Lakers went on a 19-3 run during the third quarter – outscoring Portland 34-15 – to take an 87-75 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

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Doncic used a screen from Kessler to loop around in a circle away from pressure, evading Portland star Deni Avdija in the process to drill a 3-pointer from atop the key to knot the game at 68. Moments later, Lakers guard Quentin Grimes picked off a pass from Avdija and found wing Ziaire Williams in the corner. Williams sank the 3, and the Lakers took a 71-68 lead.

Even when the Trail Blazers cut the lead to six points midway through the fourth quarter, Lakers role players stepped up when needed. After connecting for a 3-pointer from the corner, LaRavia hustled for a loose ball off a missed 3-pointer from Portland forward Toumani Camara and tipped the ball to Doncic to bring down the floor.

Doncic found LaRavia in the corner again, but this time the 25-year-old forward cut down the baseline and connected with Austin Reaves, wide open on the wing. Reaves recorded his first 3-pointer of the game after missing on his previous six looks, with 5:25 remaining, to give the Lakers a 103-91 lead. The Lakers continued to show pest-like nature on defense, forcing 24 turnovers compared to just 11 giveaways themselves.

Trail Blazers star veteran guard Damian Lillard recorded 22 points to co-lead Portland, while Avdija added 22 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds in defeat.