Luka Doncic Scores 32 Points as Lakers Beat Hawks 124-114, Taunting Fans Over 2018 Trade Regret

Luka Doncic reminded Atlanta Hawks supporters of their 2018 draft error following a dominant performance against the team he once belonged to, sparking courtside jokes.

Luka Doncic scored 32 points, recorded 10 assists, eight rebounds, five steals, and two blocks to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a decisive 124-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, November 9, 2026. The dominant statistical performance at State Farm Arena in Atlanta served as the perfect backdrop for a memorable interaction with the home crowd, where Doncic highlighted the regret surrounding his original draft selection. His efficient two-way dominance reinforced his status as the league's premier scorer and a key asset for the top-ranked Lakers.

During a break in the action, Doncic engaged in a humorous yet pointed exchange with Atlanta Hawks fans seated courtside. He directly addressed the audience, reminding them that the franchise once held the rights to his basketball future before executing a trade that many now view as a significant error. The Los Angeles Lakers star asked the crowd if they regretted the decision to part with their third overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, drawing immediate and honest reactions from the supporters.

Also read Austin Reaves steps up in Luka Doncic's absence to lead Lakers over Pistons

One fan in the stands responded candidly to Doncic's challenge, admitting that he wished the Hawks had retained the player. The recording of the moment, shared by user @RKessler23 on Threads, captured the fan saying, I wish we did, I do. The person recording the video laughed and acknowledged the truth of the statement, creating a viral moment that underscored the enduring narrative surrounding the divergent paths of the players involved in that transaction.

The exchange reopened a historic wound from the 2018 NBA Draft, when the Atlanta Hawks selected Doncic third overall. The franchise subsequently traded him to the Dallas Mavericks in a deal that eventually centered around Trae Young. That transaction has become one of the most analyzed moments in recent basketball history, as the two superstars have gone on to define their respective franchises and reshape the competitive landscape of the Western and Eastern Conferences.

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Doncic backed his taunts with a historic on-court performance that few can match. He became the first Lakers player to record multiple games with at least 30 points, five assists, five steals, and two blocks. With Doncic leading the entire NBA in scoring at an average of 40.1 points per game, his argument regarding his immense value was statistically indisputable. The Los Angeles Lakers sat atop the league standings with an impressive 10-2 record, reinforcing their status as the team to beat this season.

While Doncic has led Dallas to the NBA Finals and continues to elevate the Lakers, Trae Young has taken a different path since the trade. Young has since landed in Washington, where he plays alongside former Lakers star Anthony Davis. The contrast in their current situations underscores the complexity of the 2018 trade decision, with the Hawks trading Doncic to acquire Young, but the subsequent success of the Mavericks and the Lakers suggesting that the original draft selection was the more valuable asset in the long run.

The victory solidified Los Angeles' position at the top of the standings and showcased Doncic's ability to control games on both ends of the floor. Post-game interactions saw Doncic hugging Hawks players Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels, showing sportsmanship despite the earlier banter. The win highlighted the stark difference in trajectory between the two franchises that were reshaped by the same draft night decision.

As the NBA season progresses, the narrative surrounding the 2018 draft trade continues to gain relevance with every successful performance by the former Hawks draft pick. The combination of statistical dominance, team success, and personal taunts has reignited debates about the trade's validity. Atlanta fans watching from the stands had no choice but to acknowledge the reality of the situation as their team fell short against a player they once held dear.

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The Lakers' comprehensive win demonstrated their depth and Doncic's versatility as a two-way force. His ability to score efficiently while contributing significantly in defensive categories like steals and blocks makes him an unstoppable force. The Hawks, despite the efforts of their current roster, could not contain his offensive output or his playmaking ability throughout the game.

This event serves as a poignant reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in professional sports. A single draft night decision can alter the course of careers for multiple generations of players. For the Atlanta Hawks, the pain of that decision is compounded by the visible success of the player they let go. For the Lakers, having Doncic on their roster has paid dividends in both wins and marketability.