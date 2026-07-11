Luka Doncic Scores 53 Points to Lead Lakers Past Trail Blazers in NBA Cup Win

Luka Doncic scored a season-high 53 points as the Lakers rallied past the Trail Blazers 124-118, improving to 8-2 and 1-1 in NBA Cup play.

Luka Doncic delivered a season-high 53 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 124-118 comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena. The win improved the Lakers record to 8-2 and secured their first NBA Cup victory after they lost their opening group match to the Golden State Warriors last week. Doncic added five rebounds and five assists to complete the dominant performance, which extended his scoring streak to seven consecutive games with at least 35 points. This marked his fourth consecutive game with at least 40 points, showcasing an offensive efficiency that has captivated fans and analysts alike.

The victory was also Doncic's second 50-point game of the current NBA season, following his previous 52-point outburst against the Utah Jazz on October 25. This specific performance was his fourth 50-plus point game as a Laker, a feat that allowed him to pass LeBron James and tie George Mikan for fourth place in franchise regular-season history. On a broader historical scale, this 11th 50-plus point game of his career moved him past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and tied him with Allen Iverson for the 10th most such games in NBA history. His statistical output continues to defy modern expectations, with his current season average standing at an astonishing 40.1 points per game.

Also read Luka Doncic leads Lakers past Kings with 40-point performance

Before the historic night, the Lakers faced a significant early hurdle, trailing the Trail Blazers by 16 points in the first half. The team struggled offensively from the start, going 0 for 12 from beyond the arc in the opening period and shooting just 32.3 percent from the field overall. Doncic contributed 10 points in the first quarter but missed all three of his three-point attempts during that span. The situation seemed dire until Walker Kessler grabbed a critical defensive rebound with 4.3 seconds left in the second quarter. He passed the ball to Doncic, who was surrounded by Portland defenders and launched a three-pointer from the Trail Blazers side of the court that banked in as time expired.

Doncic's halftime heave shifted the momentum dramatically, cutting the deficit to 7 points and changing the entire energy within the team and the arena. He later told reporters that he thought it was an important shot to make, deciding to take it because he knew he could sink it. He looked at the crowd as he walked off the court for halftime, finishing the first half with 20 points. Austin Reaves, who added 25 points despite an inefficient shooting night from the field, noted that when Doncic shoots, it is not a surprise if it goes in. Reaves explained that while it is not a high-percentage shot by any means, Doncic makes them look easier than the majority of players.

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The Lakers outscored Portland 34-15 in the third quarter, a dominant period in which Doncic alone outscored the entire Trail Blazers team with 20 points. When the Lakers saw their lead sliced to four in the fourth quarter, Doncic stepped up to save the game for Los Angeles. He hit a seven-foot floater with 27.7 seconds remaining, giving the Lakers a six-point lead that ultimately held. Doncic played 38 minutes and nine seconds, shooting 17 for 33 from the field and 5 for 15 from three-point range. His work ethic has been heavily emphasized by Coach JJ Redick, who noted that Doncic is in the gym every day simulating game-like shots and practicing threes from specific spots.

Redick explained that Doncic works on step-back threes going right, even though his bread-and-butter is the step-back going left. The coach noted that Doncic is shot-ready at all times and has not hesitated on catch-and-shoot situations, which is a skill some players uncomfortable shooting off the dribble struggle with. During the game, Lakers forward Jake LaRavia and Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson both dove for loose balls, showcasing the physical effort required. Redick also clarified that Bronny James and Cameron Carr were assigned to the Coachella Valley Lakers because they need reps and playing time, and both will join the team on the upcoming road trip to Detroit, Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Phoenix.

Doncic addressed the media after the game, initially blurting out that he was tired when asked a question. However, when pressed on how he was holding up during his offensive onslaught, he replied that he was feeling great. Asked if he could maintain this level every game, he stated he felt he could, as long as the team continued to win. He acknowledged that the NBA season is long, noting they are only 10 games in with 72 left. He mentioned that while he hopes the performance continues, you never know what the future holds. The Trail Blazers dropped to a 6-2 record with the loss, while Walker Kessler posted a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double for Los Angeles.