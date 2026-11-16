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Luka Doncic scores 43, Lakers stretch winning streak to 8 with 131-123 win over Suns

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Luka Doncic scores 43, Lakers stretch winning streak to 8 with 131-123 win over Suns
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Luka Doncic scored 43 points and the Los Angeles Lakers stretched their winning streak to eight games by holding off the Phoenix Suns 131-123

. He scored 12 of his 26 points in the final quarter and pulled the Suns within 126-121 on a driving layup with 1:05 left.

Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, hit five 3-pointers and went 12 for 14 on free throws for his sixth 40-point game this season. Grimes went 5 of 6 from 3 to finish with 22 points.had 17 points, but shot 4 of 14 from the floor and missed all four of his 3-pointers. He did not play in the fourth quarter as the Suns rallied.

Also readPreview: Suns Look to Snap Lakers' 7-Game Win Streak

Doncic showed no limitations after rolling his ankle against the Bucks, having a hand in the Lakers' first 10 points with eight points and an assist. Doncic was 4 of 9 from the 3-point line and had 25 points by halftime. Phoenix labored at both ends while falling into an early 17-point hole, but chipped away to pull within 64-54 at halftime.

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The Lakers stretched the lead to 20 in the opening five minutes of the third quarter and kept pouring it on before the Suns fought back.2026 NBA Cup Odds: Spurs, Celtics Favored; Wemby Leads MVP RaceBig Bets Report: Koivun's First Title Equals $4 Million Win For BettorFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

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