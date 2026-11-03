Luka Doncic scores 42 points in another brilliant game, leading Lakers past Heat

Luca Doncic scored at least 37 points in his fifth consecutive game, hitting six 3-pointers and showing off his playmaking skill.

Doncic scored at least 37 points in his fifth consecutive game, hitting six 3-pointers and showing off his playmaking skill. Luka Dončić finished with 42 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds, while Austin Reaves added 27 points as the Lakers rolled past the Heat 138-117 to improve to 6-2.

Doncic scored at least 37 points in his fifth consecutive game, hitting six 3-pointers and showing off his playmaking skill just one night after he had 45 points and 15 assists in a win over Toronto. Austin Reaves scored 27 points and Walker Kessler added 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Lakers. Los Angeles is 6-2 after the fourth 40-point performance in his last five games from Doncic, who is averaging 43.4 points per game in that stretch.

Also read Luka Doncic's 42-point effort carries Lakers past Giannis Antetokounmpo and Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Heat, who opened a five-game West Coast trip with their fifth loss in seven games to begin the Greek superstar's debut season with Miami. The Lakers also played Friday and then had to hold off the Raptors on Sunday night, but Doncic was still in his groove.scoring champion is averaging 15.0 points in the opening period this season, scoring at least 13 in all but one of his seven games.

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He had 24 points by halftime, and Doncic got nine more in the first 4 1/2 minutes after the break to balloon the Lakers’ lead to 93-74. Miami never seriously threatened to close the gap down the stretch, with Reaves stepping up while Doncic rested to start the fourth quarter. Heat president Pat Riley got a big ovation from Lakers fans when he was shown on the scoreboard.

The Lakers unveiled a statue of their Showtime era coach outside their downtown arena last season. Lakers forward Ziaire Williams returned from a three-game absence with a foot injury, but Jake LaRavia kept the starting spot previously held by Williams.