- Luka Doncic had 28 points and eight assists, Jake LaRavia added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged a surprising home loss to the Jazz five days earlier with a 109-94 victory over Utah on Monday night.

avenged a surprising home loss to the Jazz five days earlier with a 109-94 victory over Utah on Monday night.last Wednesday, ending a nine-game winning streak.

Los Angeles struggled again in the rematch before breaking open a close game with a 17-5 run to start the fourth quarter.in back-to-back games last week. Utah is 3-16 this season, with more wins in Southern California than in Salt Lake City.

Also read Lakers share encouraging Austin Reaves injury update ahead of Jazz game

After an impressive 12-2 start to the season while Doncic scored at least 40 points in seven games, the Lakers have stumbled through four home games over the past seven days, laboring each night against unheralded Charlotte, Utah and Sacramento - yet LA still managed to go 3-1. Doncic scored 14 points in the first quarter, but picked up his fourth foul during his scoreless second quarter.

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Los Angeles led by 16 points in the first half, but Utah made a 15-3 run out of halftime to take a lead. King tides live updates: SoCal coastal communities brace for possible record-breaking high surf, flooding. Here's a timeline28 minutes ago