- Luka Doncic had 25 points and eight assists, Quentin Grimes hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 57 seconds to play, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter for their 10th win in 11 games, 106-104 over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

had 14 for the Lakers, who struggled at home against another rebuilding opponent two nights after their nine-game winning streak ended withDe'Andre Hunter scored a season-high 30 points and hit five 3-pointers for the Kings, who dropped to 1-14 on the season - the worst 15-game start in team history - with their eighth straight loss despite taking a lead into the fourth quarter.

Sacramento led by 11 in the third quarter and took a small advantage into the fourth, but the Lakers built a 101-93 lead with 4 1/2 minutes to play. The Kings responded with eight straight points to tie it on After Grimes made his only 3-pointer of the night, Doncic made a turnover with 23 seconds left.

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Kessler then bricked two free throws to give the Kings one last chance, but LaVine pulled up and clanged his final shot off the rim.missed his fourth straight game with a bruised heel. The Lakers' second-leading scorer has already missed five of their first 17 games due to injury after missing 31 games last season. Court approves $7.25 billion settlement with Bayer over claims Roundup weed killer caused cancer