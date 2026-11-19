Luka Doncic said his performance in Wednesday's loss to Utah, in which he shot 10-of-28 and had nine turnovers, was 'unacceptable' as the Lakers' win streak ended at nine.

' thrilling overtime victory Tuesday felt like a party-like atmosphere at Crypto.com Arena, because as with most great parties, L.A. certainly paid for it the next day.

The outcome lifted Utah to 3-13, good for 14th in the West. L.A. is now 13-3, still atop the conference. , it was hard to tell which team was in first place and which team was the cellar dweller by how Wednesday's fourth quarter played out.

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"Honestly," Doncic said afterward, "I just got to do way better than this. This is unacceptable for my part. I got to lead the team in better ways.

" It wasn't just that he personally coughed up the ball as many times as all of his teammates did combined. It was that when he shot it, he didn't connect nearly as often as he has been accustomed to in a start to the season that has already generated MVP buzz for the 27-year-old guard. In Doncic's first 12 games, he averaged 39 points on 48.6% shooting, 40.6% from 3, 7.8 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals.

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In his past two games in the back-to-back against Charlotte and Utah without Reaves, who is recovering from a bruised left heel, he averaged 32.5 points on 37.1% shooting, 25% from 3, 7.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 7.0 turnovers.

"I mean, the shot creation that is required from him, I think it takes its toll," Lakers coach JJ Redick said when asked about Doncic's energy level as L.A. played its third game in the past four days without Reaves. "That's the luxury of having two really elite creators, and obviously when they're both in the lineup, it makes things a little bit easier.

" Doncic did not accept his coach's forgiveness for tired legs catching up to a star player shouldering the load during a packed stretch of the schedule. Los Angeles rain: Evacuation warnings issued for some Southern California burn scar areas ahead of stormFamily of 4-month-old who died while in foster care files federal claim against LA CountyRedick said before the game that Reaves progressed to an on-court workout for the first time since sustaining the foot injury last week in Milwaukee.

His status for Friday's game against the Kessler's return Wednesday from a one-game absence because of soreness in his right leg didn't have much of an impact.

"It was a tough night for me," said Kessler, who finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, but shot 3-for-7 from the field and 4-for-10 from the foul line. "I tried to get it back on the rebounds and the defensive side. But my touch was not what it should be tonight, from the free throw line, obviously and from the field. But you got to move on, figure it out, respond.

"had against the Hornets, when he scored 21 of his career-best 47 points in the fourth quarter, ran out for him late against the Jazz. Grimes scored only two of his 20 points in the fourth on Wednesday, going 1-for-6 from the field. Beyond acknowledging that fatigue was a factor for his team, Redick was not about to assign blame to any individual.

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"I asked the guys, 'Who in here feels like they played well tonight? '" Redick said. "Nobody raised their hand. So, like everybody can be better.

We can sit here and nitpick every single guy, nitpick me. It's, like, whatever. ... We didn't play well.

Like, nobody played well.

"led Utah with 30 points on 9-for-17 shooting and 10 assists, the one thing L.A. took some solace in was its overall team defense, which forced 23 Jazz turnovers leading to 29 points. It just happened on a night when its team offense, which is No. 3 in the league, failed to top 100 points for only the second time all season and shot 38.2% overall and 27.3% from 3.

"I think the defense kept us in it," Doncic said. "But today, it was the reverse. The offense struggled. "