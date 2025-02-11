Luka Doncic's Lakers Debut: A Surreal Night in Los Angeles

Luka Doncic made his Los Angeles Lakers debut on Monday, marking a new chapter for the former Dallas Mavericks superstar. The night was filled with emotion as Doncic was welcomed by a roaring crowd and received the ultimate respect from his new team.

It was a surreal night not just for Dallas Mavericks fans but for the whole basketball world to see Luka Doncic teamed up with Lebron James. Doncic played his first game on Monday night as a Los Angeles Laker. Doncic played 422 regular season NBA games all in a Dallas jersey. But that streak ended on Monday night, nine days after the Mavs shockingly traded away their 25-year-old face of the franchise.

Los Angeles pulled out all the stops to welcome Doncic, even putting t-shirts with his signature No. 77 on every seat. During the lineup announcements, he was given the respect of being the final Lakers starter announced. Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki was also at the game to support him. As for the action, Doncic didn’t have his most prolific game statistically. He scored just 14 points in 24 minutes and went 1 for 7 from the three-point line. But this was his first game since suffering a left calf sprain on Christmas Day, what ultimately was his last game as a Maverick. In the end, Luka’s Lakers blew out the Utah Jazz 132-113, capping a special night for the ex-Mavericks superstar. 'Special, man, the way they received me. Everybody, teammates, front office, everybody here, I heard a lot of noise when I was introduced. So really appreciate it. It was a special moment,' he said. Doncic said having Nowitzki in the crowd to support him also meant a lot. He called Nowitzki a great friend and mentor. Meanwhile, back in Dallas, the Mavericks lost to Sacramento in overtime 129 to 128 on Monday night. The Mavs and the Lakers are scheduled to meet for the first time since the trade on Feb. 25. Anthony Davis, the superstar Los Angeles traded for Doncic, will not be healthy for that matchup. But the Mavs hope Davis will be on the court again by April 9, when Doncic leads the Lakers in Dallas





