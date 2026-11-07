Luka Doncic's historic run jump starts early MVP conversation

Lakers guard Luka Doncic's teammates and opposing coaches are in awe of his blistering scoring so far this season, fueling early support for MVP honors.

Lakers guard Luka Doncic makes a behind the back pass in front of three Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on Friday. Lakers guard Luka Doncic’s teammates and opposing coaches are in awe of his blistering scoring so far this season, fueling early support for MVP honors.

Doncic is averaging 40.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists, placing him among elite NBA’s most prolific scorers of all time. During the Lakers win over Portland, the team relied on early defense and some timely help for Doncic to secure a quality victory.on Friday, Doncic is averaging 40.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists in a scoring binge for the ages. He’s the fourth Laker to have four consecutive games of 40 or more points.

Also read Lakers Luka Doncic Earns Early MVP Praise From Zach Lowe and Micah Nori

He’s the third to have seven games of 35 or more points. And he’s doing it efficiently: Doncic’s sky-high shooting percentage dipped to 49.8% after an unusually cold 5-for-15 shooting night from three-point range Friday. He was still 12 for 18 from two-point range.

Lakers guard Luka Doncic shouts after sinking a three pointer that gave the Lakers a five-point lead over Portland in the third quarter Friday at Crypto.com Arena.just shook his head as he grasped for the right words. There might not be many more left to describe what Doncic is doing. Being in the most valuable player conversation isn’t new for Doncic. The two-time scoring champion finished third in MVP voting in 2024 with Dallas.

He averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists during the regular season then led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals. Each season the do-it-all guard is among the favorites to win the award. But Doncic’s early season campaign feels different. Not only is Doncic in great shape, Portland coach Micah Nori said before Friday’s game, but Doncic also has the right pieces around him after the“It’s a perfect offensive storm,” Nori said.

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“He’s the MVP right now. Hands down. ”Doncic’s 53-point outburst eclipsed Wembanyama’s 52 points the star center scored Wednesday for the highest single-game scoring performance so far this season. But Wembanyama also grabbed 24 rebounds with eight blocks in a historic statline matched only by Wilt Chamberlain.

The French superstar finished second in MVP voting last year and was the first unanimous defensive player of the year in league history. His outsized defensive impact was a significant part of why he entered the season as the betting favorite to win his first MVP.

The Lakers’ superstar is on an MVP pace like few others before, but to win an NBA title he has to have sustainability that his teammates must help him attain.who they thought would win the MVP, said he’s determined to step up on defense for his team. He is averaging 1.7 steals per game, which ranks second among Lakers players. His four drawn charges is tied for most in the league.said of Doncic’s defense.

“He has a will to not be labeled as that guy who you can just attack. ”Doncic is challenging Chamberlain’s stats on the offensive end. His 361 points through his first nine games are the most for a player since Chamberlain’s 472 points in 1962-63. No one has averaged 40 points over a season since the legendary center in 1963.

The possibility has barely crossed Doncic’s mind. The Lakers are 8-2 with the best record in the Western Conference. They have not started 8-2 since their last championship season. Lakers forward Adou Thiero drives to the basket in front of Portland’s Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday at Crypto.com Arena on Friday.had a loud four points, four rebounds and two assists in his long-awaited season debut Friday.

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The energetic forward missed the first nine games of the season because of swelling in his left knee. He didn’t waste any time reintroducing himself to the team, keeping a loose ball alive on his first offensive possession that led to an offensive rebound and a put-back from Mamukelashvili. The second-year forward has been hampered by his balky left knee since college, when he missed the the end of his junior season after surgery.

The procedure delayed the beginning of his rookie season and when he returned, a sprained MCL in his right knee knocked him out for six more weeks. The injuries prevented Thiero from gaining any traction. This summer, when he had the longest stretch of sustained health during his short professional career, he could finally show teammates and coaches what he could do. Thiero jumped out of the gym during practices.

He smothered teammates while guarding the ball. He brought the same energy to the court Friday when it counted. The Lakers missed their first 15 three-point shots. It felt like a minor miracle they trailed by only seven at halftime.

The most dynamic offense in the league had to rely on its defense. The Lakers forced 24 turnovers and held the Trail Blazers to 15 points in the third quarter.

“It’s nice to know when you’re not making shots that you can also rely on your defense to help keep you in the game,” said forwardThe Lakers rank 21st in defensive rating, allowing 113.6 points per 100 possessions. They are one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, ranking 29th despite outrebounding the Trail Blazers by three. Their defense instead relies on blocks and steals. Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times.

She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.