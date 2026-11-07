Luka Doncic’s 53-Point Night Reveals Another Reason to Believe in Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers headed into Friday’s NBA Cup matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers looking for a little revenge after Damian Lillard and company handed

Nov 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic shoots a free throw against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectheaded into Friday’s NBA Cup matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers looking for a little revenge after Damian Lillard and company handed JJ Redick’s squad its first loss of the season. Although the Blazers gave the new-look Lakers a run for their money in the first half, things changed completely in the second half, with superstar guard Luka Doncic taking control and ultimately dropping a season-high 53 points on Portland.

Also read Luka Doncic tops 50 again as Lakers rally past Trail Blazers

No. 3: Walker Kessler Provided Efficient Support After the Lakers gave up two first-round picks to get him, Walker Kessler is starting to be a game-changing force to be reckoned with in the paint. Kessler continues to put up solid numbers for his new team, recording his fourth double-double in the last five games, proving to be the rim protector the Lakers thought he’d be when they leveraged the future to bring him in.

The 25-year-old center may not be amongst the best-scoring centers in the league, but he’s a dual threat, making an impact on both ends of the floor, which continued on Friday night. He finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal, helping propel the Lakers to their eighth win of the 2026-27 campaign. The talented young center also shot 70% from the floor.

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During the win over the Blazers, the Lakers were sorely lacking in the three-point shooting department, with Redick’s squad shooting an abysmal 30% from beyond the arc. However, the Lakers were able to overcome those shooting struggles by winning the rebound battle , which is uncharacteristic, to say the least, swiping 15 steals and scoring 28 points on 24 turnovers.

No. 1: Luka Doncic Continues to Carry the Offense No matter what the scouting report says for Luka Doncic, opposing teams have no answer for the league’s leading scorer, as the Slovenian product continues to light up the scoreboard on a nightly basis. It seems as though no Lakers opponent has an answer for the reigning scoring champion, as he dropped a season-high 53 points.

Doncic is now averaging an NBA-leading 40.1 points per game, which puts him on another level entirely as this new-look Lakers team tries to prove its worth in the Western Conference. At this point, there’s no telling when or if Doncic will slow down, which bodes well for the Lakers as they improve to 8-2. Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers.

He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.