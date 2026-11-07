Luka Doncic's 53-point explosion pushes scoring average past 40 as Lakers roll

Luka Doncic poured in a season-high 53 points in Friday's 124-118 win over the Blazers, raising his scoring average through 10 games to 40.1.

came somewhat close, no NBA player has averaged at least 40 points in a season since Wilt Chamberlain in 1962-63.is on pace through his first nine games of the season to reach that historic benchmark thanks to his latest 50-point explosion.at Crypto.com Arena on Friday.

The Slovenian star is averaging a career-high 40.1 points and is captaining the NBA's No. 1 offense.

Also read Luka Doncic again puts up 40 as torrid stretch continues in Lakers' win

"Luka can do some things that maybe a handful, if not no one, can do in basketball," Lakers coach JJ Redick said. Chamberlain is the only player to score more than Doncic's 361 points through his first nine games in a season. The Hall of Fame center had 472 points through nine games in 1962-63 and 455 points in the 1961-62 season, according to ESPN Research.

Of course, Chamberlain went on to average a record 50.4 points in 1961-62 and 44.8 points in 1962-63. Jordan's 37.1 points per game in 1986-87 is the NBA's highest mark during the 3-point era. Harden's 36.1 points per game in 2018-19 was the most prolific scoring season of the 21st century. And Bryant's 35.4 points were the most by a Lakers player since the NBA/ABA merger in 1976.

Advertisement

Where Mayor-elect Nithya Raman defeated incumbent Karen Bass: Interactive map of the Los Angeles mayoral vote"It's obviously a long season," Doncic said.

"We're 10 games in. We've got 72 left. As long as we're winning, I'm good. I got up today, I'm not going to lie.

Hopefully, it continues, but you never know.

". Entering Friday, Doncic was leading the league in scoring, shot attempts, 3-point attempts, free throw attempts, usage rate, player efficiency rating and win shares. Against the Blazers, Doncic exceeded 40 points for the sixth time this season and topped 50 for the second time.

Advertisement

He ranks tied for 10th all time with 11 career games of scoring at least 50 points and is fifth among active players, trailing only Harden, Doncic, whose 62-foot heave at the halftime buzzer keyed Friday's comeback win, joined Bryant, Elgin Baylor and George Mikan as the only Lakers to score at least 40 points in four consecutive games.

" is the MVP right now," Blazers coach Micah Nori said during his pregame comments. "Hands down. "