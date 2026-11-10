Luka Doncic returns, has 32 points, 10 assists in Lakers' sixth straight win

After a one-game absence because of lower back tightness, Luka Doncic returned to the lineup Monday night for the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 32 points to go along with 10 assists in a 124-114 win over the Atlanta Hawks, the club's sixth straight victory.

Doncic returned to the lineup after a one-game absence because of lower back tightness to lead Los Angeles to a Though he led his team with 32 points and 10 assists -- and was tied for second with eight rebounds for L.A.

-- his run of scoring 40-plus points ended at four games.

Also read Austin Reaves steps up in Luka Doncic's absence to lead Lakers over Pistons

"Luka again, you know, just orchestrating," Lakers coach JJ Redick said. "I thought he was really just a willing passer. He ended up with 10 assists ... but could have had 15, 16 assists.

" His teammates didn't convert every pass Doncic dished out, but the Lakers more than made up for the absences of, who had combined for 55 points and eight assists Sunday in a win over theEarlier in the day, Doncic was named the Western Conference player of the week for averaging 45 points with a 4-0 record. Air France flight nearly hits American Airlines plane after taking off from LAX With Doncic back in the building where he scored a career-high 73 points in a win over the Hawks on Jan. 26, 2024, Redick was asked about how much scoring motivates the 27-year-old guard.

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"To me, he is first a competitor. You see it in everything he does throughout his daily life and his existence, he just loves competing, and so I think when he gets on a basketball court, that's -- the first priority is to try to win," Redick said before the game.

"And he does a great job of figuring out on a night-to-night basis what levers to pull. ... It's not just hunt, hunt, hunt, hunt . He reads the game.

" If there was anything that motivated Doncic in the postgame locker room at State Farm Arena, it was bragging to his teammates about the five steals and two blocks he racked up against the Hawks. Not his scoring. Los Angeles came into the game ranked No. 21 in the league in defensive efficiency.

The Lakers held the Hawks, who came in riding a four-game winning streak to 114 points -- a tick below their 118.6 average -- and forced 19 turnovers . Report a correction or typo