Luka Doncic scored 28 points and added eight assists as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Utah Jazz 109-94, securing their best start since the 2019-2020 championship season.

Lakers star Luka Doncic shoots during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena. Doncic finished with 28 points and eight assists to lead the Lakers to a 109-94 win.

But Luka Doncic is still getting the job done. The Lakers handled the Utah Jazz on Monday night, weathering a third-quarter comeback effort to handily dominate the final period – holding Utah to just 17 points – in a 109-94 victory. They are off to their best start since they last won an NBA title in the 2019-2020 season.

Also read Lakers' Walker Kessler Boosts Team Morale and Defense Amid 14-3 Start

Doncic recorded 28 points on 8-for-24 shooting , to go with eight assists and four rebounds. Returning to the starting lineup for Ziaire Williams, who moved back to the bench, forward Jake LaRavia added a season-high 15 points and 10 rebounds in his first double-double since December 2025.

Before the game, Jazz head coach Will Hardy shared a goal for his team against a Laker team that is tied atop the Western Conference standings. All Hardy wanted was for his team to turn the ball over 12 or fewer times against the Lakers, who came into the game leading the NBA in points off turnovers . That wish was denied.

Advertisement

The Lakers forced eight turnovers in the first quarter alone, ultimately scoring 20 points off of 16 Jazz turnovers by the end of the night. During a 15-3 run in the fourth quarter – when the Lakers turned a one-point lead into a final-period advantage that grew as high as 17 – the Jazz turned the ball over four times.

The Jazz went on a 22-7 run from 2:40 remaining in the second quarter into the beginning of the third quarter to take a 57-56 lead and force the Lakers to play catch up after what appeared to be a fairly cut-and-dry game through the first 20 minutes. Lakers guard Austin Reaves missed his fifth consecutive game – and sixth overall of the season – with the left heel bruise that he suffered 12 days ago against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Coach JJ Redick said before the game that the team is “optimistic” that Reaves, who participated in a stay-ready game on Monday following shootaround, will return this week. The Lakers’ next game is a much-anticipated showdown with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night in Texas.

Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes continued to fill the Reaves gap, with the former adding five points during a 9-0 run at the top of the fourth quarter. Rookie guard Cameron Carr scored a career-high nine points, making a swift fast-break layup before the clock expired in the third quarter to give the Lakers a one-point lead.

Advertisement

Utah guard Ace Bailey added 18 points on 8-for-16 shooting, and joined reserve center Kyle Filipowski in powering the Jazz on Monday night. Utah scored 60 points in the paint compared to just 46 points for the Lakers, with center Walker Kessler having another muted, yet effective outing against his former team – adding 10 points and 12 rebounds in an double-double effort.