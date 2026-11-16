Luka Doncic Leads Lakers Past Suns with 43 Points

Lakers guard Luka Doncic scored 43 points to lead the team to a 131-123 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, November 15, 2026, in Phoenix.

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns 131-123 on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Lakers guard Luka Doncic delivered a dominant offensive performance with 43 points, securing the franchise's eighth consecutive victory and improving their record to 12-2.

Doncic Dominates First Quarter Scoring

Doncic exploded in the opening period, leading two separate 10-0 runs to establish a 23-5 advantage. He finished the first quarter with 20 points on 4-for-5 shooting, becoming the only NBA player this season to score 20 or more points in a quarter on two separate occasions. His 25-point first-half output included a complex fadeaway 3-pointer from the left wing, where he spun away from Dillon Brooks and shot over Devin Booker following a screen by center Walker Kessler.

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Doncic's overall statistical line included 13 field goals made out of 28 attempts, five successful 3-pointers, and 12 of 14 free throws. He is currently averaging 14.2 points per first quarter, which leads the entire league in that specific category. His performance solidified his status as a premier offensive force, with coach JJ Redick describing him pregame as arguably the best offensive player in the world.

Lakers Bench and Supporting Cast Contribution

With star guard Austin Reaves sidelined due to a left-heel bruise, the Lakers relied on a secondary scoring effort from guard Quentin Grimes. Grimes contributed 22 points, connecting on five of his six 3-point attempts. His sixth 3-pointer, a second-chance basket with 34 seconds remaining, provided the crucial eight-point cushion that secured the win. Collin Sexton also proved vital, particularly during Doncic's rest periods, by finding center Walker Kessler for an alley-oop dunk and hitting a 3-pointer to push the lead to 44-33 in the second quarter.

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Kessler finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds, showcasing strong chemistry with Sexton. The Lakers as a team shot 50 percent from the field, utilizing their depth to maintain control for the majority of the contest. Sexton, who missed the preseason and season opener with a left calf strain, is now adapting to Redick's system, which grants him freedom within the team structure to find his offensive flow.

Suns Fourth Quarter Surge and Individual Stats

Despite a 24-point lead entering the fourth quarter, the Phoenix Suns mounted a significant comeback storm. Phoenix utilized six 3-pointers in the final period to shrink the Lakers' advantage to as few as five points. Guard Collin Gillespie led the Suns with 26 points off the bench, while former Lakers guard Luke Kennard added 18 points in 23 minutes of play.

Devin Booker struggled with his shot, scoring 17 points on 4-for-14 shooting and missing all four of his 3-point attempts. Guard Jordan Goodwin also contributed to the defensive pressure but could not halt the Lakers' final push. The victory extends the Lakers' winning streak and keeps them at the top of the conference standings.