Luka Doncic leads Lakers past Kings with 40-point performance

Luka Doncic recorded 40 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings. The win marks the Lakers' seventh victory in nine games, with Austin Reaves contributing 21 points. The Kings, now 1-7, lost despite a strong performance from rookie Darius Acuff Jr. who posted 22 points and 12 assists.

Luka Dončić scored 40 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists, recording his third straight 40-point game as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings 116-103.

Austin Reaves added 21 points in the victory. Los Angeles LakersDoncic put together another impressive scoring performance, making six 3-pointers and 12 of 13 free throws to lead the Lakers to their seventh win in nine games this season. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Austin Reaves added 21 points for the Lakers.

Also read Luka Doncic's 40 points lead Lakers past Kings 116-103

Doncic has played in eight of Los Angeles' nine games and has scored 308 points, becoming the first player to top 300 in his first eight games of a season since Michael Jordan had 303 in 1988-89. The only player who has scored more points in his first eight games of a season was Wilt Chamberlain, who did it three times with a high of 418 points in his first eight games in 1962-63.

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Doncic also was involved in a situation that led to a spectator being removed from his seat near the baseline. It came late in the third quarter after a ball went out of bounds. The fan threw the ball aggressively at official Chelisa Painter and Doncic immediately pointed at the fan and appeared to say something to him. Security then came over and removed the fan.

The Kings weren't able to build on their first win of the season Monday at Dallas and fell to 1-7 with losses in all three home games. Rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. led the way for Sacramento with 22 points and 12 assists. Zach LaVine scored 21 and Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 17 rebounds. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.