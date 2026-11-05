US
Advertisement
Sports

Luka Doncic leads Lakers past Kings with 40-point performance

NBCLA#319 in United States
Luka Doncic leads Lakers past Kings with 40-point performance
NBA · Los Angeles Lakers · Luka Doncic
Advertisement

Luka Doncic recorded 40 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings. The win marks the Lakers' seventh victory in nine games, with Austin Reaves contributing 21 points. The Kings, now 1-7, lost despite a strong performance from rookie Darius Acuff Jr. who posted 22 points and 12 assists.

Luka Dončić scored 40 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists, recording his third straight 40-point game as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Sacramento Kings 116-103.

Austin Reaves added 21 points in the victory. Los Angeles LakersDoncic put together another impressive scoring performance, making six 3-pointers and 12 of 13 free throws to lead the Lakers to their seventh win in nine games this season. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Austin Reaves added 21 points for the Lakers.

Also readLuka Doncic's 40 points lead Lakers past Kings 116-103

Doncic has played in eight of Los Angeles' nine games and has scored 308 points, becoming the first player to top 300 in his first eight games of a season since Michael Jordan had 303 in 1988-89. The only player who has scored more points in his first eight games of a season was Wilt Chamberlain, who did it three times with a high of 418 points in his first eight games in 1962-63.

Advertisement

Doncic also was involved in a situation that led to a spectator being removed from his seat near the baseline. It came late in the third quarter after a ball went out of bounds. The fan threw the ball aggressively at official Chelisa Painter and Doncic immediately pointed at the fan and appeared to say something to him. Security then came over and removed the fan.

The Kings weren't able to build on their first win of the season Monday at Dallas and fell to 1-7 with losses in all three home games. Rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. led the way for Sacramento with 22 points and 12 assists. Zach LaVine scored 21 and Domantas Sabonis had 16 points and 17 rebounds. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

NBCLA#319 in United States

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Advertisement
NBA Los Angeles Lakers Luka Doncic Sacramento Kings NBA Scores

More on Sports

See all

Luka Doncic scores 42 points in another brilliant game, leading Lakers past Heat

Luca Doncic scored at least 37 points in his fifth consecutive game, hitting six 3-pointers and showing off his playmaking skill.

NBCLA

Latest News · United States

See all
Up nextLuka Doncic scores 42 points in another brilliant game, leading Lakers past Heat