Luka Doncic Scores 32 as Lakers Beat Hawks 122-115 on November 9

Luka Doncic had 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Lakers past the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 9, 2026, extending the Lakers win streak and ending Atlanta's four-game run.

Luka Doncic finished with 32 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 9, 2026.

The road win extended the Lakers' dominant five-game winning streak and halted Atlanta's own four-game winning streak. Doncic also recorded five steals and two blocks, narrowly missing a triple-double. He has now scored over 30 points in all nine games he has played this season. Coming into Monday's game, he was averaging 40.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.7 assists and shooting 49.8 percent from the field.

Also read Austin Reaves steps up in Luka Doncic's absence to lead Lakers over Pistons

Doncic Leads Lakers Past Hawks

He has scored over 50 points twice this season. The Lakers held a 9-2 record entering Sunday's game, and Doncic has made his case as an early NBA MVP candidate. He was the focal point of the Lakers' offense, consistently finding openings even when Atlanta deployed aggressive trapping schemes. The Hawks tried to slow him down with lengthy and speedy defenders such as Lu Dort and Dyson Daniels.

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That strategy resulted in five first-half turnovers for the Lakers guard, but Doncic maintained elite play throughout the night. During the game, as Doncic walked back toward the team's bench and approached Walker Kessler, the song Y.M. C.A. by the Village People began playing over the arena speakers. Doncic immediately broke into the song's dance and stared right at Kessler, who did not seem to notice the Lakers superstar was dancing.

Kessler could not help but notice Doncic's 32-point performance that included eight rebounds and 10 assists. Kessler was in the midst of another promising performance himself, scoring 21 points with 10 rebounds and four assists through the first three quarters. The Atlanta Hawks started strongly, jumping out to an eight-point lead in the first quarter.

Lakers Control Game Tempo

However, the Lakers seized control as the quarter wound down and never looked back. Atlanta struggled to adapt to the Lakers' defensive switching from one through five players, which successfully kept the Hawks out of the paint. This forced a half-court style of play that neutralized Atlanta's preferred fast-break offense. Austin Reaves did not play in the game, which created more spacing and opportunities for Doncic to operate freely.

The Hawks' inability to push the pace allowed Los Angeles to control the tempo and dictate the flow for most of the contest. The Lakers' bench provided significant support, scoring 28 points in the first half alone. They also capitalized on Atlanta's mistakes, scoring 28 points in the paint and 12 points off turnovers during the opening period. The second half saw Atlanta continue to struggle, finishing the night with 20 turnovers that resulted in 29 points for Los Angeles.

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Atlanta also surrendered 10 second-chance points and allowed multiple Lakers players to shoot efficiently from three-point range. These defensive lapses and costly errors ultimately cost the Hawks a potential victory. The team beat themselves through unforced errors and a failure to secure defensive rebounds against a high-powered offense. Atlanta found a bright spot in CJ McCollum, who scored an efficient 21 points off the bench.

McCollum Surpasses Career Milestone

This performance allowed him to officially surpass 17,000 career points in nearly 900 career games. McCollum's scoring presence provided some stability for the Hawks, but it was not enough to overcome the Lakers' overall team effort and Doncic's historic stat line. The loss drops Atlanta's momentum after their previous four-game winning streak. They will need to address their turnover issues and pace-of-play adjustments against switching defenses in upcoming games.

The Lakers, meanwhile, strengthen their position at the top of the standings with this decisive victory over a fellow contender.