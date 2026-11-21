The Utah Jazz held Luka Doncic to 29 points, forced nine turnovers and beat the Lakers 109-97 to sweep their Los Angeles road trip.

Los Angeles • Thousands of Los Angeles Lakers fans slowly shuffled out of Crypto.com Arena with 1:51 left in the game against the Utah Jazz.

Seconds before, Lakers coach JJ Redick had waved the white flag, emptying his bench with the Jazz up 108-90. Utah held on to win 109-97 to sweep both LA teams in their two-game road trip. Those wins came after the Jazz had lost 12 straight games. The most stunning part on Wednesday?

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The Jazz had Lakers superstar Luka Doncic in jail. Sure, he scored 29 points, but it came on a season-worst field-goal percentage and he turned the ball over nine times. Yes, a Jazz team that has long been near the bottom of the league defensively was the one that limited Doncic, who has had one of the most prolific scoring starts in recent memory.

“Honestly, just got to do way better than this,” Doncic told reporters. “This is unacceptable for my part. I got to lead the team in better ways. ” It all started with Josh Green’s defense on Doncic.

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Green forced Doncic into difficult shots, without falling for Doncic’s attempts to draw fouls. Green finished with one foul all night.

“Josh Green did a phenomenal job on Luka,” Utah guard Keyonte George said. “Obviously, he’s going to get to his shots and shoot the shots he wants to shoot. I think for us, it was about making it tough and playing the percentage game.

“People say he has off games and when you look at his numbers, those are numbers that people would love to have coming off the game. ” George isn’t wrong. Doncic is averaging 40 points in his last 10 games. He hasn’t scored fewer than 30 points since Oct. 23 against the Clippers.

The Jazz threw a lot at Doncic. Sometimes Green or Josh Okogie played him straight-up. Other times, Utah used timely double teams that forced Doncic into errant decisions. Utah coach Will Hardy credited Green’s point-of-attack defense with setting the tone.

The Jazz limited the Lakers to 38% from the field and caused 18 turnovers. At one point in the fourth quarter, Utah’s defense frustrated Doncic so much that he seemed to just give up the ball.

“For us to have 11 steals is a good number for us,” Hardy said. “To date, we’ve not forced enough turnovers this season. I thought we did a good job with high hands, especially when we were doubling Luka.

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“That helped us defensively. It put them in positions where their offense wasn’t flowing quite with the same rhythm. … I thought tonight the team’s intensity ultimately got them over the finish line. ” Overall, it was an ugly night for Doncic.

The Lakers superstar wasn’t afraid to complain after every perceived non-call. He even earned a technical in the first half for arguing with officials. Somehow it didn’t stop there. Before halftime, referee Tre Maddox and Doncic had an ... interesting exchange in which Maddox looked ready to square up.

At no point did things look comfortable for Doncic or the Lakers. It was the type of gritty win that the shorthanded Jazz desperately needed. It also broke the Lakers’ nine-game winning streak. Utah’s play clearly left an impression on at least one Laker: former Jazz center Walker Kessler.

“Utah is an interesting team because I think they’re a lot better than what their record says,” Kessler told reporters postgame. “I think Will Hardy’s a very good coach. … The past couple games those guys have been playing good ball. … Luckily we play them again.

I think we’re going to be itching to play that game. ”