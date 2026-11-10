Luka Doncic Gives Game Ball to Rookie Cameron Carr After First NBA Points

Luka Doncic ensures rookie Cameron Carr keeps the game ball after scoring his first NBA points against the Atlanta Hawks on November 9, 2026, showcasing leadership on the Lakers.

On Monday, November 9, 2026, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic delivered a memorable gesture off the court that complemented his dominant on-court performance against the Atlanta Hawks. After filling the statistical record book with a near triple-double and historic defensive stats, Doncic tracked down a referee to retrieve the official game ball. He then personally presented the ball to Lakers rookie Cameron Carr, who had just made history by scoring his first points in the NBA.

Doncic Supports Rookie Carr

The specific moment occurred as players exchanged handshakes and pleasantries at the final buzzer in Atlanta, Georgia. Cameron Carr had entered the game due to Austin Reaves being sidelined on the second night of a back-to-back schedule. Reaves had recently erupted for 43 points on Sunday in Detroit, leaving a significant gap in the Lakers' lineup that Carr was asked to help fill during his seven minutes of playing time.

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Carr utilized his limited minutes to score his first career NBA basket on a breakaway dunk at the end of the first quarter. This play was directly facilitated by an assist from Luka Doncic. Recognizing the significance of the milestone for the young player, Doncic decided that providing the assist was not enough. He took the initiative to ensure Carr would have a tangible souvenir to remember the occasion permanently.

Doncic Sets Rare NBA Historical Record

Beyond his generous gesture toward Carr, Luka Doncic delivered a statistical masterpiece that placed him in rare historical company. He finished the contest with 32 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds, five steals, and two blocks. This comprehensive stat line made Doncic one of only 10 players in NBA history to record multiple games featuring at least 30 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

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This performance marked the fifth such game in Luka Doncic's professional career. His ability to dominate all five major statistical categories simultaneously underscores his unique value to the Los Angeles Lakers. The win improved the Lakers' record to an impressive 10-2, giving them the best start to a season in franchise history since the 2019-20 campaign.

Lakers Post Best Start Since Championship Season

The victory against the Atlanta Hawks highlighted the strength of the Lakers' current roster heading into the middle of the season. The team's 10-2 record represents their best start since the 2019-20 season, a year in which the Lakers ultimately captured their 17th NBA championship. This early success suggests the team has regained its competitive edge with a new dynamic leader.

Doncic's leadership on this new-look Lakers team is evident both in his statistical output and his interpersonal conduct. The absence of LeBron James has shifted the organizational dynamic, with Doncic stepping up to guide the roster. His support for Cameron Carr during the post-game handshake line exemplifies the mentorship style he is bringing to the franchise.

Carr's Impact Despite Limited Minutes

Cameron Carr's seven minutes of play were highly efficient and impactful for the Lakers. The rookie's breakaway dunk not only secured his place in NBA history but also provided a momentum boost for the team during the first quarter. His ability to capitalize on the opportunity created by Austin Reaves' absence demonstrates his readiness for the professional level.

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The game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta showcased the depth and skill of the Lakers under Luka Doncic's direction. With Austin Reaves sidelined, other players like Cameron Carr had to step up, and the rookie delivered when it mattered. Doncic's decision to ensure Carr kept the game ball was a small but powerful gesture that spoke volumes about the locker room culture.

The Lakers now carry this momentum into the remainder of their schedule with the best record in the NBA. Luka Doncic's historic performance and his kindness toward Cameron Carr have set a positive tone for the team. As the season progresses, the combination of Doncic's leadership and the emergence of young players like Carr will be critical to the Lakers' championship aspirations.