Luka Doncic drains wild warmup shot amid MVP performance to open season

The Lakers are one of the Western Conference’s best teams. Their early success can be tied to Luka Doncic’s MVP performance to kick off the 2026-27 season. Doncic is in many ways overlo…

‘s MVP performance to kick off the 2026-27 season. Doncic is in many ways overlooked even with his strong start to the season, but his warmup shots never cease to amaze.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup on November 6, 2026 at Crypto. Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. At Crypto.com Arena, Doncic drained a wild shot from the corner 3 on Friday night. The ball flew higher than the retired jerseys hanging in the rafters.

Also read Lakers Keep Rolling Behind Luka Doncic, With Reasons for Optimism: 3 Takeaways

Yet while his warmup shots may be flashy, Doncic isn’t known for his finesse on the court. Instead, the Lakers superstar is praised for the pace he plays with and his ability to control the offense. , 8.1 rebounds, eight assists and 1.8 steals. He was shooting 49.5% from the field and 43.1% from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts after making a three point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif. He seems to be proving the rest of the league wrong as Doncic received zero votes for MVP in a survey done by NBA general managers ahead of the season.

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The Lakers still have issues to address, but their strong start to the year has intertwined with Doncic’s marvelous performance thus far. If both the Lakers and their superstar can continue trending in the right direction, there’s a chance LA can be a legitimate contender down the stretch.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, right, looks on while guarded by Sacramento Kings forward Leaky Black during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif. Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw during the game against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2026 Emirates NBA Cup on November 6, 2026 at Crypto. Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts after making a three point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif. Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic, right, looks on while guarded by Sacramento Kings forward Leaky Black during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Sacramento, Calif.