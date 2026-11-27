Luka Doncic certainly played a part in Walker Kessler being pried away from the Utah Jazz this summer.

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk defends Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Utah Jazz's latest offseason was one largely dominated by the storyline that revolved around Walker Kessler and his exit from the franchise after four seasons. After Kessler and the Jazz had been in negotiations for a new contract before July's free agency and were unable to come to terms on a deal, Utah made the move of sending their young center over to the LA Lakers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kessler was able to get the contract he desired, while Utah was able to part ways for an abundance of future assets, thus making the idea of losing their young defensive anchor a bit easier to stomach. But there also seems to have been a bit of extra pull to make the move happen from another side: and that was from the Lakers.