Luka Doncic had 29 points but shot 2-for-12 from 3-point range and committed nine turnovers in the Lakers' 109-97 loss to the Utah Jazz, ending their nine-game winning streak. Doncic called his performance unacceptable and said he must lead the team better.

Luka Doncic scored 29 points but shot just 2-for-12 from beyond the arc and committed nine turnovers as the Los Angeles Lakers lost 109-97 to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

The loss ended the Lakers' nine-game winning streak and dropped their record to 13-3. Doncic's streak of 11 straight 30-point games also came to an end. The Jazz improved to 3-13 with the upset win. Doncic finished with five rebounds, seven assists and two steals to go with his 29 points.

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Doncic criticizes own unacceptable performance

He was critical of his own performance after the game. I just got to do way better than this, Doncic said. This is unacceptable for my part. I got to lead the team in better ways.

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So just, like I said, got to look at this game, got to move on and learn from this. Doncic elaborated on what went wrong. Well, just a little bit of everything, he said. Obviously the shots, the turnovers.

Those are two specifics. I think defensively, we're in a good space. Just offensively, I got to lead the team better than this. The loss came on the second leg of a back-to-back after the Lakers rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-114 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Lakers struggle without Austin Reaves

Doncic scored 36 points in that game. It was the Lakers' third game in four days without Austin Reaves, who has a bruised left heel and is considered day-to-day after sustaining the injury against the Milwaukee Bucks on Nov. 11. Reaves averages 24.7 points per game. Quentin Grimes compensated for Reaves' absence Tuesday by exploding for a career-high 47 points.

But on Wednesday, Grimes finished with 20 points as the team's second-leading scorer. No one else had more than 12 points. Jake LaRavia had four points, six rebounds and two assists. LaRavia defended Doncic after the game.

Yeah, of course he's going to say that, LaRavia said. It's obviously not on him. It's a team game. He's obviously been carrying the offensive load, so if there's ever bad shooting nights, it's on the rest of the team to kind of help be better on offense and help make shots and stay in rhythm offensively.

Coach Redick cites shot creation toll

Lakers coach JJ Redick said the shot creation required from Doncic takes its toll. The shot creation that is required from him, I think it takes its toll, Redick said. That's part of it when Austin is out, for sure. Redick added that he will not overreact to one bad offensive night.

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Frankly, if you're playing 82 games, you're going to have some horrible shooting nights, Redick said. My belief in the group and who we are, I'm not going to overreact to a bad offensive night for us. Doncic entered Wednesday's game leading the league in scoring with 38.8 points per game on a career-high 39.8% shooting from beyond the arc while carrying the Lakers to the best offensive rating in the league.

His usage rate is at 40.6%, the highest in the league and the highest of his career. Doncic has the highest career usage rate in NBA history and is nearing the highest single-season usage rate ever. He took 28 shots against the Jazz, which was only tied for his fourth-highest total this season. Doncic rejected the idea that fatigue could be an excuse.

Doncic rejects fatigue as excuse

All NBA teams play 82 games, so that can't be an excuse, Doncic said. I got to do way better. I feel that we had some open shots we didn't make, but it's one game. We got to move on.

The Lakers made only 38.2% of their shots and 27.3% of their 3-point attempts against the Jazz, both season lows. Los Angeles managed only nine 3-pointers, tying its season low. The loss to Utah was the Lakers' 10th game already in November. No team has played more games this season than the Lakers' 16 in the first 29 days, and their top three scorers have all missed games due to injury already.

The Jazz had ended a 12-game losing streak one night earlier before handing the Lakers their first loss of November. Despite the defeat, the Lakers remain atop the Western Conference at 13-3.