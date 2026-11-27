The superstar’s scoring has joined the company of Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain. Can he keep it up and lift the Lakers to the NBA Finals?

Luka Dončić of the Los Angeles Lakers after scoring during the second half of a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Most NBA teams wouldn’t choose to let a player considered perhaps the greatest ever walk away in free agency. Yet that’s exactly what the Lakers did last summer — because most NBA teams will never have a franchise pivot ready to go quite like Los Angeles did.

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Ever since Dallas stunningly traded Luka Dončić to the Lakers midway through the 2025 season and the Lakers paired the Slovenian superstar in his mid-20s with LeBron James, the all-time great who is a generation older, the NBA waited to see when the Lakers would decide to put the team’s future on Dončić’s timeline. That moment officially arrived last summer, when the 41-year-old James left in free agency and the Lakers didn’t try to stop the move.