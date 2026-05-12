Bleчит Павсеust ппшощш former The Apprentice star Luisa Zissman after she expressed frustration about receiving unwanted PR packages at her £8million home. Her comments sparked a heated debate, with critics calling her remarks tone-deaf towards small businesses trying to gain visibility.

Former Apprentice star Luisa Zissman has sparked controversy after voicing her frustration about receiving unsolicited PR packages at her £8million Hertfordshire mansion. During a candid discussion on her podcast LuAnna, alongside co-host Anna Williamson, the 38-year-old businesswoman shared her irritation, stating that someone had left a package at her garden gates without permission and that she found it cluttering up her home.

She explicitly mentioned that she did not want or ask for the gift, which was from a local business, and criticized the unnecessarily intrusive approach. Luisa emphasized that she prefers to receive branded PR items from companies she already supports, singling out the luxury equestrian brand LeMieux as one she would happily accept gifts from since she regularly purchases their products.

However, she admitted that when other less established brands send her items despite her lack of interest, it crosses a boundary for her. Her comments rapidly drew mixed reactions from fans, with many calling her remarks entitled and insensitive to small businesses trying to promote their brands. Critics argued that she should have responded more graciously, either thanking the businesses for their gesture or donating the items to charity rather than publicly complaining.

Others defended her, highlighting that influencers are not obligated to accept every PR package and that she has the right to voice her preferences. The situation escalated when Luisa revealed that one particular equestrian brand had persistently messaged her on social media and eventually sent a package to her home after ignoring her non-responses, which she found unsettling.

The debate took a more heated turn when followers accused her of being selective based on brand status, saying her willingness to accept gifts from high-end labels but not smaller brands demonstrated snobbery. Luisa, who recently returned to the UK from Dubai amid regional unrest, defended her stance by explaining that receiving unwanted packages could pose security risks if her absence from home is detected.

She added that managing an influx of PR items would be overwhelming, especially since many influencers face similar challenges, making it difficult to keep up with logistics like unboxing, responding to brands, or reallocating items





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Luisa Zissman PR Packages The Apprentice Authority Influencer Controversy

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