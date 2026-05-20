Luisa Zissman Claims to Have Seen Lee Andrews Active Online, Rumors of Kidnapping and More

The news text revolves around Katie Price's missing husband Lee Andrews. After six days of his disappearance, Katie claims Lee has been kidnapped. Luisa Zissman spotted Lee active online and believes him to be in the hands of kidnappers. The text also elucidates how Katie has been trying to find her husband, Lee's life, his disappearance, Luisa's involvement, and Lee's mother's comments.

Katie Price 's missing husband Lee Andrews has been spotted on social media by Luisa Zissman , who claims she has seen him 'active' online. Former glamour model Katie, 47, has been searching for her 'kidnapped' husband.

Lee has been missing for six days and his wife Katie believes he has been kidnapped. Luisa has joined the search for Lee in Dubai and spotted him on Facebook messenger.

Meanwhile, Lee's mother Trisha has issued a plea for his return. A recent communication from Lee to Katie reveals that he has been arrested and will be in touch soon. Katie has released the last communication in the hope it will help track him down. The text also contains information about Lee's life, his disappearance, the search for Lee, the involvement of Luisa, and Lee's mother's comments





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lee Andrews Katie Price Luisa Zissman Kidnapping Rumor Facebook Messenger Search For Lee Lee's Life Lee's Disappearance Luisa's Involvement Lee's Mother's Comments Arrest Report Black Site Whatsapp Communication Embassy Contact

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Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

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Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

Read more »

Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

Read more »

Luisa Zissman Wants to Find Katie Price's Missing Husband: 'My Mission' to 'Find Lee Andrews for Katie Price', With Katie's 'Signs of Distraught' and Claim of 'Detention in a Van'Luisa Zissman, a former friend of Katie Price, has declared she is 'on a mission' to find the missing husband of the reality TV star. On a Saturday, Katie revealed her fourth spouse had officially been declared missing.

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